3D Printing Filament Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global 3D Printing Filament Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the annually increasing demand from aerospace industry. In 2020, the export value of the aerospace industry in Japan amounted to approximately USD 4.25 billion.



The Thermoplastic feedstock utilized in the fused deposition modeling or fused filament fabrication (FDM/FFF) process is 3D printing filament.Using several filaments primarily drives the market to print many materials simultaneously.



Additionally, the affordability of the filaments and their simplicity of usage present additional market expansion prospects.Due to their low cost, water resistance, and ease of manufacture, plastic 3D printing filaments are used extensively.



Contrary to conventional printing, which uses materials like composites, nylon, and other hybrid filaments, fused filament manufacturing processes produce prototypes for aerospace and defense, automotive, and industrial application segments more quickly.Market participants are increasingly drawn to invest in 3D printing filament due to growing innovation, research, and development in the field, including the use of multi-property materials and biodegradable 3D filaments.



Furthermore, the market for bio-degradable 3D printing filaments is expanding due to stringent environmental laws implemented by European nations.

Stainless steel, copper, brass, bronze, and other very fine metal powders make metal-filled 3D printing filaments.These materials don’t require a high-temperature extruder and have an aesthetically pleasing metal finish.



Metal printing filaments are also heavier and stay on the surface longer than plastic.The metal-based 3D printing filament market is hindered by the fact that generating metal filament for printing uses three to four times more energy than producing plastic or ceramic filament.



Ceramics can be used as a 3D printing filament substitute for plastic and metal.The creation of creative figurines, models, statues, and art and design projects is credited as the driving force behind the use of ceramics for printing.



Additionally, it’s frequently used in the biomedical industry to create customized implants like 3D bone substitutes. However, building complicated components and parts using ceramic filament is expensive and labor-intensive. As a result, the major market players are spending money researching and developing novel printing techniques.

Promising Demand from The Aerospace and Defense Industry

The aerospace and defense application market accounted for high usage in creating design prototypes.Demand for 3D printing filament is anticipated to increase throughout the forecasted period as additive manufacturing is increasingly used to produce aerospace components worldwide for cost-effective solutions.



A typical aircraft component and parts created using 3D printing technology are lighter and reduce air drag, which lowers fuel costs. Additionally, during the anticipated period, the demand for 3D printing filament is expected to rise due to factors including rising environmental consciousness and declining fuel costs and emissions that are likely to reduce the environmental effect.

Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development

The 3D printing filament industry is seeing good market expansion due to various product development stages.Major component producers in the fields of aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial, and healthcare include India, China, Brazil, South Korea, and Malaysia.



During the anticipated period, this is probably going to propel market growth even higher.By opening its first Kepstan PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone) factory in Alabama, US, Arkema SA expanded the manufacturing of 3D printing filament material in March 2019.



With this development, the company aimed to increase its selection of advanced materials for use in the most demanding industries, including aerospace, oil & gas, electronics, and automotive.

Recent Developments

• In August 2022, A contract for selling Covestro AG’s 3D printing and additive manufacturing operations was inked with Stratasys, an Irish enterprise. Covestro AG has significantly impacted the ecosystem of third-party materials at Stratasys.

• In March 2022, VESTAKEEP iC4800 3DF, a novel osteoconductive PEEK filament that improves the fusion of bone and implants, was introduced by Evonik Industries AG as part of an expansion of their family of VISTAKEEP Fusion 3D printing filaments. The filament is perfect for 3D printers that use fused filament fabrication technology.

Market Segmentation

Global 3D Printing Filament market is segmented by material, type, and end use.Based on material, the market is divided into plastics, metals & ceramics.



Based on type, the market is divided into ABS, PLA, PVA, PET, titanium, copper, stainless steel, metal alloys, and others. Based on end use, the market is segmented into medical & dental, automotive, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and others.

Market players

Stratasys Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck KGaA, Arkema S.A., 3D Systems, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc and Materialise NV are some of the key market players.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global 3D Printing Filament Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• 3D Printing Filament Market, By Material:

o Plastics

o Metals

o Ceramics

• 3D Printing Filament Market, By Type:

o ABS

o PLA

o PVA

o PET

o Titanium

o Copper

o Stainless Steel

o Metal Alloys

o Others

• 3D Printing Filament Market, By End Use:

o Medical & Dental

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Aerospace & defense

o Others

• 3D Printing Filament Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



