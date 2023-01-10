New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NGS Informatics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Products and Services, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379276/?utm_source=GNW

0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $6,715.0 million by the end of 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.21% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the low cost of sequencing platforms, increasing clinical applications of NGS in the field of oncology for the clinical management of cancer patients and mutation profiling, a tremendous rise in the amount of genomic data, the growing importance of population genomics studies and the establishment of various biobanks, advancements in big data technology, and government initiatives to support the advancement of NGS are expected to lead to higher demand for NGS informatics software.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The global NGS informatics market is in the development phase. The evolving regulatory landscape for clinical NGS and the growing number of gene mutations across various diseases are some of the major opportunities in the global NGS informatics market.



Impact of COVID-19



NGS can be used to sequence genomes of unknown organisms, owing to which it was extensively performed in research laboratories during the COVID-19 pandemic.Research using NGS sequencing has been carried out in several countries globally, including countries in emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



Initiatives such as the “SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology, and Surveillance (SPHERES)” program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were also undertaken to promote the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using NGS techniques.Furthermore, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic broadened the applications of NGS.



As a result, companies also developed NGS solutions for the genomic surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Before the COVID-19 pandemic, NGS technology was particularly employed for the clinical diagnosis of cancers and other chronic diseases.



The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated research in the use of NGS for sequencing the unknown variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Products and Services

• Commercial Data Analysis, Data Interpretation, and Reporting Tools

• Storage and Computing Tools

• Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

• NGS Informatics Services



The global NGS informatics market (by products and services) is expected to be dominated by the commercial data analysis tools, interpretation, and reporting tools segment.



Segmentation 2: by Application

• Drug Discovery

• Genetic Screening

• Disease Diagnosis

• Others



The global NGS informatics market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the genetic screening segment.



Segmentation 3: by End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutions



The global NGS informatics market (by end user) is dominated by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment.



Segmentation 4: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



The global NGS informatics market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.



Recent Developments in the Global NGS Informatics Market



• In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched CE-IVD (IVDD) NGS test and analysis software to expand access to precision oncology bio-market testing.

• In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific received CE-IVD Mark for NGS Aneuploidy Diagnostic Software Workflow.

• In April 2021, Agilent acquired Resolution Bioscience to expand its role in the NGS market for precision oncology.

• In June 2020, Illumina acquired BlueBee to accelerate the processing, analysis, and sharing of NGS data at scale. The integration of BlueBee’s capabilities into Illumina’s cloud portfolio would give users the flexibility to run their own custom analyses or access industry-leading options such as the DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform, streamlining data processing and increasing their operational efficiency.

• In July 2021, Francisco Partners signed a definitive agreement to acquire the STARLIMS informatics product suite and related businesses.

• In April 2021, Illumina Inc. and Kartos Therapeutics entered into a partnership to co-develop an NGS-Based TP53 companion diagnostic based on Illumina’s genomic profiling assay.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the global NGS informatics market:

• The low cost of sequencing platforms is increasing public access to NGS testing, thereby improving the adoption of NGS informatics solutions.

• Increasing clinical applications of NGS in the field of oncology for the clinical management of cancer patients and mutation profiling to identify subsequent treatment options is fueling the demand for NGS.

• A tremendous rise in the amount of genomic data is driving the adoption of NGS informatics solutions for easy analysis of data as well as for its storage and computation.

• The growing importance of population genomics studies and the establishment of various biobanks lead to extensive research throughout the world and help in advancing research and development in the genomics field.

• Advancements in big data technology will enable better storage and management of NGS data, thereby leading to more demand for NGS and higher adoption of NGS software.

• Government initiatives to support the advancement of NGS are expected to lead to higher demand for NGS informatics software.



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• Privacy and ethical challenges are expected to lead to concerns surrounding data privacy among people, thereby hindering their participation in NGS studies.

• The lack of trained clinical personnel for conducting NGS experiments and performing data analysis is expected to hinder the adoption of NGS software.

• Poor reimbursement rates for NGS across the globe are expected to lead to a lack of interest in NGS, thereby hindering the adoption of NGS software and services.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Products and Services: The products and services segment helps the reader understand the different types of NGS informatics products and services available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the main segments, such as commercial data analysis, data interpretation and reporting tools, storage and computing tools, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), and NGS informatics services.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global NGS informatics market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, funding activities, and regulatory and legal approvals.The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, Francisco Partners signed a definitive agreement to acquire the STARLIMS informatics product suite and related businesses.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global NGS informatics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for NGS informatics.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global NGS informatics market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent established names in this market are:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Azenta, Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

• DNAnexus, Inc.

• Eagle Genomics

• Euformatics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Genalice BV

• Illumina, Inc.

• Partek Incorporated

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Precigen, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• SOPHiA GENETICS SA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________