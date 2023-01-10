New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Subsea Desalination Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379970/?utm_source=GNW





Demand for Subsea Desalination Projects is Increasing



Seawater and brackish water desalination capacity has risen quickly, with a current global capacity of more than 100 million cubic metres per year. This expansion is being pushed by the need for alternate water sources to renewable ones in order to meet the expanding global population, increasing industrial demand, and higher water use per capita as the economy grows. The global population is anticipated to reach 9.7 million by 2050. The major drivers for the growth of the subsea desalination market are reducing fresh water resources levels and increasing irrigation water sources for sustainable crop production. On the other hand, high capital required for the construction of desalination plant and increasing the total amount of world’s greenhouse gas emissions factors are restraining the growth of this market.





Start-Ups Receive Funding to Accelerate Tidal-Powered Desalination



Duck of Water. Canvasback Water Desalination System SurfBuoy by BandV. These are just a few of the start-ups that have received $47,000 each to develop wave-powered desalination technologies. The US Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have made a total of $800,000 available as part of the Waves to Water Prize. The ongoing competition, which began in early 2019, challenges innovators to produce potable drinking water using wave energy-powered desalination systems. The firms and solutions recognised vary in scope and scale, combining several desalination technologies, including as membranes and pumps, in unique ways.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Floating Desalination Platform



• Deep Sea Space Station (DSSS)





Market Segment by Systems



• Digital Twin Subsea Systems



• Cognitive Autonomous Subsea System



• Intelligent Subsea Systems



• Other Subsea Systems





Market Segment by Technology



• Reverse Osmosis (RO)



• Electrodialysis (ED)



• Forward Osmosis (FO)



• Biomimetic Membranes



• Other Technology





Market Segment by Power Type



• Wind Powered



• Solar Powered



• Wave Powered



• Nuclear Powered



• Fuel Powered



• Other Power Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Subsea Desalination Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Baker Hughes Company



• Deep Ocean Water Company LLC



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.



• Marine Water Production AS



• Nereo Technologies



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• Toray Industries, Inc.



• Waterise



• WorleyParsons Limited





Overall world revenue for Subsea Desalination Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,859 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





