Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market is expected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2022 to USD 13.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the air duct cleaning chemicals market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the air duct cleaning chemicals market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/air-duct-cleaning-chemicals-market/303/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global air duct cleaning chemicals market are Bio-Cide International, Inc., Water Treatment Products Ltd., W.W. Grainger, Inc, Ductworks Inc., Heat Seal Equipment Ltd., ComStar International Inc., Abatement Technologies, Ltd., Dr. Duct, WACO, INC., Pureduct Services Pvt Ltd, and SPAN-CHEM Technologies among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide air duct cleaning chemicals market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The demand for air duct cleaning products is rising in both residential and commercial settings. HVAC systems are cleaned using special chemicals for cleaning air ducts. They are used to prevent scaling, corrosion, and algae growth in air ducts. Chemicals used for air duct cleaning have a number of uses, including removing harmful bacteria, fungi, and algae and deodorizing air ducts. Deodorizers, fungicides, fungistats, bactericides, and bacteriostats are just a few of the chemicals used in air duct cleaning that are used to achieve these objectives. The cost of repair and replacement is reduced by effectively using chemicals for air duct cleaning to prevent the growth of bacteria. Contaminants in air duct systems have an impact on the effectiveness and performance of the ducts. Therefore, using various air duct cleaning solutions is an essential component of air duct maintenance. Wiping, fogging, and spraying are the methods used to disperse these chemicals. A thorough cleaning is necessary before applying air duct cleaning products. The demand for air duct cleaning chemicals is expected to rise in the future years as people become more aware of how crucial it is to maintain air ducts correctly for optimum performance.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/303

Scope of Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Application, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bio-Cide International, Inc., Water Treatment Products Ltd., W.W. Grainger, Inc, Ductworks Inc., Heat Seal Equipment Ltd., ComStar International Inc., Abatement Technologies, Ltd., Dr. Duct, WACO, INC., Pureduct Services Pvt Ltd, and SPAN-CHEM Technologies among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The fungicide segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is a fungicide, bactericide, algaecide, deodorizer, and others. The fungicide segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Fungicide air duct cleaning agents are widely accessible, which drives the industry. It has a 30 second kill rate of 99.9%. PPE or rinsing are not required. It gets rid of microorganisms like E. coli O157, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, MRSA, and Candida albicans.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user includes residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in passengers is driving the category. For instance, it is anticipated that worldwide air passenger numbers would continue to climb quickly and top 4.2 billion in 2018. Additionally, as airport expansion and construction operations increase, so does the need for air conditioning and ventilation systems on a global scale.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the air duct cleaning chemicals include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The recent expansion of the HVAC and building sectors can be attributed to the region's high need for air ducts. Growth in commercial construction projects as well as an increase in the number of shopping centers and retail establishments will significantly boost the need for air ducts in the area. Asia, whose building construction expenditures exceeded USD 4.5 trillion, was reported to have accounted for about half of global construction project spending in 2020.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals market size was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030. One of the most advanced home businesses is found in Germany. Many well-known players call it home. Chemicals for cleaning air ducts are frequently used in the residential sector. It is lighter and less expensive to produce because of its properties. The market for air duct cleaning chemicals in the nation is therefore expected to grow over the course of the forecast period.

China

China Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals market size was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. The building is one of China's key businesses and has a big impact on the growth of the country's economy. This industry had great growth even in the middle of the present economic crisis. This is so because the government believes that investing in infrastructure could help to boost economic growth in the midst of a downturn. Similar investments are projected in the building sector to help the economy. Construction activity nationwide resumed in April. 26 infrastructure projects with a projected cost of USD 142 billion were approved by the Chinese government in 2019. The National Development and Reform Commission estimates that these projects ought to be completed by 2023.

India

India's Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. In the building and construction sector, air duct cleaning chemicals are frequently employed for a variety of purposes. India is anticipated to earn a large market share over the course of the forecast period as a consequence of the expansion of the construction and industrial industries, as well as other reasons.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the air duct cleaning chemicals market is mainly driven owing to the increasing usage of air duct cleaning chemicals by end-user industries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/303/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Biocides Market Size By Product (Halogen Compounds, Metallic Compounds, Organosulfur, Organic acids, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Phenolic, Nitrogen, and Glutaraldehyde), By Application (Water Treatment, Food and Beverage, Personal care, Wood Preservation, Paints and coatings, Plastics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/biocides-market/363

Biopesticides Market Size By Type (Bio-fungicides, Bio-insecticides, Bio-herbicides, Bio-nematicides and Others), By Source (Biochemical, Plant-Incorporated and Microbial), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Root Treatment and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/biopesticides-market/349

Melamine Foam Market Size By Type (Rigid melamine foam, Semi-rigid melamine foam, and Flexible melamine foam), By Application (Aerospace, Railways, Industrial, Automotive, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/melamine-foam-market/344

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market Size By Tanning Type (Vegetable Leather Tanning, Chromium Leather Tanning, Aldehyde Leather Tanning, and Others), By Application (Textile and Apparel Industry, Automotive Accessories, Furniture, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/leather-tanning-chemicals-market/343

Lead Stearate Market Size By Form (Submicron and Nano Powder), By Application (Petroleum Industry, Ink, Oil & Paints, Electrical Industry, Plastic Industry, and Rubber Industry), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/lead-stearate-market/341

Isothermal Bags & Containers Market Size By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyurethane (PU), Nylon, and Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemical, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/isothermal-bags-containers-market-size/340

Inorganic Chemical Packaging Market Size By Material (Metal and Plastic), By Packaging Format (Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), Flexitanks, Drums, Pails & Jerry Cans, Bags & Sacks, and Others), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/inorganic-chemical-packaging-market/320

Air Duct Cleaning Chemicals Market Size By Application (Fungicide, Bactericide, Algaecide, Deodorizers, and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/air-duct-cleaning-chemicals-market/303

Bulk Chemical Drums Market Size by Product Type (Fiber Drum, Steel Drum and Plastic Drum), By End-User (Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical & Fertilizers and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/bulk-chemical-drums-market/294