Packaging Adhesives Market to Hit USD 20.8 Billion By 2030, (New Data) At a CAGR 5.7% - Reports Insights

As per the research report "Packaging Adhesives Market" published by Reports Insights, the market is projected to exceed USD 20.8 Billion by the year 2030 at a CAGR growth of 5.7% from USD 13.3 Billion in 2022.

Packaging Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Technology (Hot-Melt, Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Starch, and Emulsion-Based), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Folding Boxes and Cartons, Sealing, Labels and Tapes, Special Packaging, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Consumers seek up-to-date packaging and print solutions along with appealing designs whenever it comes to consumer goods. In conjunction with this requisite, the packaging is also expected to comply with sustainability as a keystone while assuring that the product contents meet the promise of the emphasized brand. Thus, manufacturers have initiated to shift towards packaging suppliers who provide solutions for their packaging challenges to meet consumer needs.

The packaging adhesives market is anticipated to create opportunities for packaging suppliers that offer rapid bonding solutions for increased efficiency and product processing. Hence, the wide range of adhesives such as VAM-based emulsions (VAE or PVA emulsions), bio-based adhesives or natural-based, Liquid polyurethane – and structured food packaging/flexible laminates (LIOFOL), acrylic-based emulsions are available in the market. These adhesives offer versatile applications such as labeling, bookbinding, textile, furniture, paper laminating, and others. Thus, the market growth is highly attributed to the high adoption among end-use industries like food & beverage, paper & packaging, logistics, and others.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 20.8 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 5.7 % Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Company, Bostik, 3M, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema (Bostik), Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow, Dymax, Wacker Chemie, Ashland, Sika By Technology Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Starch, And Emulsion-Based By Application Flexible Packaging, Folding Boxes And Cartons, Sealing, Labels And Tapes, Special Packaging, And Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Market Highlights

The global packaging adhesives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030), to surpass USD 20.8 billion by 2030.

Globally in the context of technology, the market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, starch, and emulsion-based.

Based on application, the market share is separated into six groups: flexible packaging, folding boxes and cartons, sealing, labels and tapes, special packaging, and others.

The market is geographically separated into five regions: Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are anticipated to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of the increased volume of e-commerce trades.

Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation Details:

Based on the technology, the water-based technology is anticipated to account for a significant contribution to the packaging adhesives market share during the projected period. This technology is largely adopted to manufacture products such as books, medical tape, home appliances, and packaging due to the integrated adhesive features like versatility, superior finish, and availability at low costs. Thus, the segment growth is largely attributed to these formulated solutions with high tack percentage and non-toxicity of the adhesive.

Based on application, the folding boxes and cartons segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The increased rate of global imports and exports needs an augmented number of folding boxes and cartons as means of packaging consumer goods. Thus, the surged usage of such boxes and cartons due to features such as flexibility, environment-friendly disposal, and scope of product information customization offers lucrative opportunities for segment growth.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to support the market growth during the projected period. The large presence of manufacturing facilities calls for augmented demand in terms of packaging adhesives for fast-moving consumer goods. Thus, the rising expenditures by industry players on research and development of innovative product launches coupled with the favorable consumer demand for packaged goods fuels the segment demand.

Recent Developments



In June 2022, Japan’s crucial manufacturer of laminating adhesives named Toyo Morton introduced the latest portfolio of laminating adhesives in terms of food-safe products. This improved product lineup includes both the solvent-based TOMOFLEX™ and solvent-free ECOAD™ series of laminating adhesives. These adhesives are suitable for several multilayer flexible packaging applications such as a liquid pouch, high-performance retort, and dry food.

In November 2022, the French conglomerate named Bostik introduced two innovative product launches of label and tape adhesives in India. The first innovation named Bostik HM2060 adhesive offers features such as machine maintenance in terms of improved adhesion on low surface energy substrates and enhanced solvent and oil resistance. Also, the second product named Bostik HM2070 is precisely designed for thick PE-based and kraft paper-based bags as environment-friendly packaging.

List of Major Packaging Adhesives Market Players

Further, the market research report comprises the evaluation of the most recent market trends along with the regional analysis that aids competitors make business strategies. This report also emphasizes offering a better understanding of mergers and acquisitions, business strategies, and product innovations. The following are the foremost players currently operating in the market—

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Chemical Company

Bostik

3M

H.B. Fuller Company

Arkema (Bostik)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow

Dymax

Wacker Chemie

Ashland

Sika

Global Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-Melt

Starch and Emulsion-based

By Application

Flexible Packaging

Folding Boxes and Cartons

Sealing

Labels and Tapes

Special Packaging

Others

Table Of Content

1. Global Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation, by Volume (Kilograms) & Revenue (USD Billion), (2022-2030)

1.1. By Technology

1.1.1. Water-based

1.1.2. Solvent-based

1.1.3. Hot-Melt

1.1.4. Starch and Emulsion-based

1.2. By Application

1.2.1. Flexible Packaging

1.2.2. Folding Boxes and Cartons

1.2.3. Sealing

1.2.4. Labels and Tapes

1.2.5. Special Packaging

1.2.6. Others

2. Global Packaging Adhesives Market Overview, By Region

Browse Full Report @

