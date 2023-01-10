Piedmont Bank Announces The Retirement of Kelly Johnson as Chief Financial Officer With Philip F. Resch To Now Assume the Role

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Bank, a growing metro Atlanta financial institution offering tailored banking solutions based on specific client needs, announced today the retirement of Kelly Johnson as CFO after a long tenure at the bank and within the financial industry. Johnson will remain on the bank’s Board of Directors. Philip F. Resch who brings more than three decades of financial services expertise to the bank will take over as CFO.



“Kelly has been a key senior leader in guiding the growth and success of the Piedmont Bank during her tenure. Her abilities as a financial executive are among the industry’s best and her dedication to the bank has been unwavering. We will truly miss Kelly’s daily presence in the office but are pleased that she will remain an invaluable part of the bank as she continues to serve as a member of our board of directors. We wish Kelly much happiness and good health in her retirement,” said Monty Watson, Chairman and CEO of Piedmont Bank.

Resch joins the Piedmont Bank team as CFO after completing a series of senior executive roles including CFO, EVP and SVP at several financial institutions in North Georgia including Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Georgian Bancorporation, Riverside Bancshares, Premier Bancshares and Century South Banks.

“Phil is going to be a tremendous asset to Piedmont Bank and brings decades of relevant experiences helping other regional banks grow and prosper,” said Watson. “Of particular note, he has been very involved in past roles interacting with regulatory agencies and numerous acquisition transactions. We are fortunate to have someone of Phil’s caliber assume this role of CFO as we continue our mission to provide exemplary banking options in the communities we serve.”

Resch is a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Community Bankers Association of Georgia. He holds a B.S., Business Administration, Accounting from Seton Hall University.

Piedmont Bancorp, Inc. is a $1.8 billion asset bank holding company headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Ga. Through its subsidiary, The Piedmont Bank, the company operates 14 offices in the Atlanta area and North Georgia dedicated to exceptional service and innovative products for both business and personal banking. Piedmont Bank is proud to have Mountain Valley Community Bank and Westside Bank as part of their community bank family. For more information, visit www.piedmont.bank.

