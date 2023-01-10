Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on January 27, 2023

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 27, 2023, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/499210648.



Dial-in for Live Call: United States: 1-844-200-6205 International: +1-929-526-1599 Access code: 269082 Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Friday, February 10, 2023. United States: 1-866-813-9403 International: +44-204-525-0658 Access code: 964093

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.