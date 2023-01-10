53 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Los Angeles And Santa Barbara Agents and Teams Named Among 2023 Real Estate All-Stars

San Diego, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce an impressive 53 of its highly accomplished agents and teams have been named among Los Angeles Magazine’s list of 2023 Real Estate All-Stars. This exclusive list represents outstanding real estate agents with impressive annual sales volumes among all agents in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties. The full list is published in the magazine’s January 2023 issue.

The Los Angeles Magazine editors noted that with tens of thousands of real estate agents working Los Angeles, choosing the right one can be a daunting task: “Buying a house shouldn’t be as stressful, which is why we commissioned Professional Research Services to contact large and small residential real estate companies in the region and collect the names of its top-performing agents within a 12-month period. Now a purchase this huge no longer needs to be a gamble. Peace of mind is the least we can offer.”

“We are immensely proud of our All-Star sales professionals and their unparalleled representation of our company and the communities they serve,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “This accolade represents an extraordinary accomplishment that our agents can be very proud of as well. These 53 exceptionally skilled agents and teams share their dedication and commitment to quality and concierge-level customer service at every level. Job well done, everyone!”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly acknowledges the following agents, who are recognized for their achievements:

Beverly Hills – Daniel Banchik & Amy Dantzler, Phillip Missig, Tom O’Rourke, Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy, St. James + Canter Team, Larry Young & Associates, Dittany Dhang-Seltzer

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.