Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2022 RESULTS and 2023 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
  
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 10, 2023 
8:00 AM ET   
  
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:1-800-891-9945
International:1-416-981-9017
Webcast:www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call 
  
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 17, 2023
Toll-Free:1-800-558-5253
International:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:22025718

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108

 


