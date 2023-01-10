First Advantage to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on February 28, 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter 2022 earnings call or provide the conference code FAQ422. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4062869/20CCBD3B1F34B551C9D43861B5A709E5.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

