The Hyperphosphatemia Market is Expected to Reach US$ 20.44 Billion and to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights estimates that the Hyperphosphatemia Market will experience a rapid expansion between the years 2023 and 2033. By 2033, it is anticipated that worldwide sales of hyperphosphatemia medications will reach nearly US$ 20.24 Billion, and the market is expected to continue to grow at the same pace.

Various calcium-based phosphorus binders are being used in the present day as calcium supplements and can replace aluminum-based phosphorus binders. The development of new treatment therapies for hyperphosphatemia is being pursued across the globe by companies. Future generations will benefit from emerging treatments that will transform treatment dynamics. Market trends are shifting towards non-phosphate binders. Additionally, new products are being introduced in developing countries to propel hyperphosphatemia market growth.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16234

A majority of dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia are treated with phosphate binders, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). The prevalence of chronic renal diseases is expected to significantly support the market's growth over the forecast period. With China's central government focusing on robust growth initiatives, it is predicted that demand for hyperphosphatemia medications will increase due to the country's expanding healthcare infrastructure.

As chronic diseases become more prevalent in the population, the market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is expected to increase. ESRD patients with hyperphosphatemia have been more likely to need treatment for hyperphosphatemia, so the demand for hyperphosphatemia drugs or treatment has increased.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global hyperphosphatemia market is expected to reach US$ 20.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Iron-based phosphate binder is expected to grab 20% of the hyperphosphatemia market by 2023.

North America accounted for 36% of the worldwide revenue generated by hyperphosphatemia in 2023.

According to predictions for 2023, Europe will hold 25% of the global market.

With more than 8% market share, the low serum calcium level test is the most popular test type for the hyperphosphatemia market.



“Researchers are studying more and more new drugs and therapies. In recent years, at-home test kits have gained popularity. A generics reimbursement program will reduce coverage for expensive therapies, says an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16234

Competitive Landscape

As companies with a wide geographic reach look to expand their product offering and develop more complex applications, they are taking collaborative steps to boost sales, from acquiring other businesses into their own to creating a more flexible medical system.

Strategic, profitable partnerships are helping competitors consolidate their market presence. By acquiring and partnering with companies, advanced technology can be used more effectively. Several deals are entered into by home health kits in order to expand their technology horizons.

Biopharmaceutical company Ardelyx, Inc., founded to find, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs, announced that three posters will be presented during Kidney Week 2022, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, from November 3-6, 2022. A phosphate absorption inhibitor (PAI) developed and discovered by Ardelyx for treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) suffering from dialysis patients is XPHOZAH (tenapanor).

The RENAZORB bioequivalence (BE) study has concluded enrollment at Unicycive Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Research is being conducted to develop RENAZORB (lanthanum dioxycarbonate) to treat hyperphosphatemia in kidney dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hyperphosphatemia market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the hyperphosphatemia market analysis report drug class (calcium based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, lanthanum carbonate, non-phosphate binders) by test type (low serum calcium level type, blood urea nitrogen test, phosphate level test, creatinine value test), by end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC and MEA).

Buy now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16234

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Key Segments Profiled in the Hyperphosphatemia Industry Survey

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Drug Class:

Calcium Based Phosphate Binders

Iron Based Phosphate Binders

Lanthanum Carbonate

Non Phosphate Binders

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Test Type:

Low Serum Calcium Level Test

Blood Urea Nitrogen Test

Phosphate Level Test

Creatinine Value Test

Hyperphosphatemia Market by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Hyperphosphatemia Market by Region:

North America Hyperphosphatemia Market

Latin America Hyperphosphatemia Market

Western Europe Hyperphosphatemia Market

Eastern Europe Hyperphosphatemia Market

Asia Pacific Hyperphosphatemia Market

Middle East & Africa Hyperphosphatemia Market

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hyperphosphatemia-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Adrenogenital Syndrome Treatment Market Size - The global adrenogenital syndrome treatment market is expected to reach US$ 12.81 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment Market Share - The global alcohol use disorder treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 700 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1,300 million by registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Bartonellosis Therapeutics Market Growth - The global bartonellosis therapeutics market size is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 3.72 Billion.

Acrocallosal Syndrome Therapeutics Market Trends - The global acrocallosal therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 147.9 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 412.4 Million by 2033.

Abetalipoproteinemia Management Market Forecast - The global abetalipoproteinemia management market is expected to surpass an impressive valuation of US$ 147 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 341 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.78 %.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com