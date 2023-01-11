Contrast Injection Lines Market 2023-2030 Development Trends Analysis, a Marketing Plan of New Strategies Based on Dynamics, Opportunities, Forecasts, Drivers and Strategies - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the contrast injection lines market will grow from USD 5.93 Billion in 2022 and reach USD 9.35 Billion by 2030. In the coming years, there will probably be a rise in the need for contrast injection lines due to the increased requirement to perform MRI, X-Ray, and CT scans. In recent years, the market for contrast injection lines has grown due to rising grants from governmental organizations, increasing cancer and cardiovascular disease prevalence rates, and other factors.



Request PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13133



Key Insight of the Contrast Injection Lines Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period.



Throughout the projected period, the market for contrast injection lines is anticipated to rise steadily at a CAGR of 8.63% in the Asia Pacific. It is because governments in China and India are still investing in their healthcare systems. Another significant factor expected to drive the global market growth for contrast injection lines is the increased demand for diagnostic imaging treatments supported by the growing senior population. The regional market is also anticipated to benefit from the rapid advancement in radiological interventional procedures, particularly in angiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit from the region's growing need for contrast agents to assess precise body site scans.



The high-pressure contrast injection line segment dominated the market with a market share of 64.81% in 2022.



In terms of market share, the high-pressure contrast injection line segment accounted for 64.81% of the overall market for contrast injection lines in 2022. This growth is mainly related to the fact that licenced medical personnel are intended to use power injectors and high-pressure injection lines together to administer medications.



The PVC segment dominated the market with a market share of 27.46% in 2022.



In 2022, the PVC segment held the largest market share of 27.46% in the overall market for contrast injection lines. Contrast injection lines provide the most versatile, straightforward de bubble and reliable connections. Performance is essential, but the flow is also a key factor. The pressure monitoring line is primarily constructed of transparent PVC and provides excellent waveforms.



The MRI examination segment dominated the market with a market share of 23.08% in 2022.



In 2022, the global market for contrast injection lines had a market share of 23.08% in the MRI examination segment. Doctors ask for contrast MRIs for their patients because they offer sharper images for many disorders. A doctor might occasionally recommend an MRI with contrast when a regular MRI is not sufficient to produce the required image quality. This type of MRI is typically an excellent option for those who have undergone back surgery because the dye provides brighter and crisper images.



The hospitals segment dominated the market with a market share of 39.67% in 2022.



Hospitals held a significant 39.67% market share in 2022, and it is estimated that they will continue to hold this position throughout the forecasted period. This dominance results from hospitals' frequent use of contrast injection lines. The diagnostic centres are also expected to grow moderately during the projection period. The demand has increased due to the rising demand for contrast injection lines in diagnostic facilities.



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13133

Advancement in market



Guerbet and Bracco Imaging announced a global partnership for gadopiclenol in December 2021. Developing an injector for MRI contrast media is the primary goal of this collaboration.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. K.G. and Qaelum NV formed a strategic alliance in December 2021. The association's primary goal was to combine the knowledge of the two groups to enhance imaging networks and hospitals.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases



Sales of contrast injection lines are anticipated to increase in the coming years as the prevalence of several chronic conditions continues to rise. This is because several radiographic interventional procedures are critically required globally. Increased healthcare spending, particularly in developed countries, is another significant factor that will likely drive the global market. Additionally, the availability of reasonably priced medical care services and devices and the ongoing development of new products are expected to drive market expansion. Consumers will drive the market with high disposable income and growth in vascular disorders, who are also anticipated to have a higher need for diagnostic imaging operations. Cancer ranks among the leading global causes of death. The most common cancers are breast, lung, rectum, colon, skin, and stomach. On the other hand, cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. CVDs encompass a variety of heart and blood vessel issues as well as conditions like coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and others. To improve image quality and patient safety during diagnostic imaging, contrast material is injected using contrast media injectors.



Restraint: High costs along with side effects on the body



Several concerns, such as nephrogenic systemic fibrosis and contrast-induced nephropathy associated with the insertion of contrast injection, could restrict the market's progress. Demand may also be constrained by the expensive cost of injecting contrast media, which varies depending on the type of injectors. It is also projected that the lack of information about these injections in developing countries due to safety and cleanliness concerns will limit the market's growth for contrast injection lines. The cost of contrast media injectors varies depending on the injector type utilized. Additionally, contrast media may result in stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea (associated with barium sulphate contrast materials). Iodine-based contrast agents have the adverse effects of headache, flushing, and moderate skin rashes. These negative effects are also anticipated to restrict the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the contrast injection lines market are:



• Shenzhen Axwei Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

• George Philips Medical Engineering PVT. Ltd.

• Merit Medical Systems Inc.

• Argon Medical Devices Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• AngioDynamics (Navilyst Medical Inc.)

• Becton Dickinson & Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Low-Pressure Contrast Injection Line

• High-Pressure Contrast Injection Line



By Material Type:



• PVC

• Polyurethane

• Coextruded Nylon/Urethane

• Others



By Application:



• MRI Examination

• X-Ray Examination

• CT Examination

• Angiography

• Others



By End-User:



• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13133/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com