South Africa Minibus Taxi, Bus Services and Metered Taxi Market Report 2022 Featuring Arrow, Greyhound, Intercape, Rose, Eagle, Bolt and Uber

This report focuses on the minibus taxi, bus and coach and metered taxi services industry. It includes information on the size and state of the sector, regulations and developments, including the effects of disruption by e-hailing companies and security issues in the bus sector.
There are profiles of 57 companies including bus companies such as Arrow, Greyhound and Intercape, traditional taxi operators such as Rose and Eagle and e-hailing services Bolt and Uber.
The vast majority of South Africans are totally dependent on public transport (bus, taxi and rail) for transportation, spending on average 20% of their disposable income on public transport compared to a 10% average in developing countries.
However, public transport is inefficient and there is a lack of adequate infrastructure. COVID-19 had a significant effect on the industry as people changed the way they live and work, and the probability of the industry returning to pre-pandemic levels in terms of passenger trips and revenue is unlikely.
Subsidies
Buses and trains benefit from government subsidies, but minibus taxis are unsubsidised and have low profit margins. The taxi industry, including street-hailing and e-hailing services, was severely affected by the pandemic and continues to struggle to recover to sustainable levels. Rising fuel and vehicle purchase and operating costs have amplified calls by minibus taxi associations for government to subsidise the sector.
Bus and coach services
The bus fleet is ageing, becoming less reliable and requiring increasing maintenance. Lack of adequate funding has resulted in many areas not being served by buses, even where demand exists, leading to a market that becomes 'captured' by the taxi industry.
The bus and coach industry has also been subjected to ongoing, systematic and co-ordinated attacks. Sales of new buses decreased by 17.8% in the first half of 2022 in comparison with 2021, as bus operators have opted to either refurbish vehicles or purchase reconditioned units.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Russia-Ukraine War
6.3. July 2021 Civil Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
6.4. April 2022 Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal
6.5. Economic Environment
6.6. Fuel prices
6.7. Tourism
6.8. Cyclicality
6.9. Labour
6.10. Environmental Issues
6.11. Infrastructure
6.12. Electricity supply restrictions and load-shedding
6.13. Safety and security
6.14. Automotive industry
6.15. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.16. Government Support and Initiatives
6.17. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
