Global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Angel Yeast, Chr. Hansen, CJ Cheil Jedang and DuPont de Nemours Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Probiotics Ingredients Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global poultry probiotics ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period. Expanding consumer demand for meat and eggs products, along with the utilization of protein-rich food ingredients, inclination towards dietary supplements are major factors that are probably going to drive poultry probiotic ingredients market growth.

Moreover, rising health consciousness among the young population develops the habit of utilizing eggs in the routine diet to satisfy fundamental protein, which stimulates industry development. The broiler application of the market has been utilized as an option for antibiotics growth development and utilization of probiotics to put the load in broiler chicken may drive the market development.

Further, rising health concerns and keeping the immune system healthy, results in higher demand for turkey application, as it helps in keeping the gut and immune system healthy. Moreover, rising awareness among poultry farmers associated with the importance of the health and nutrition of poultry animals is expected to trigger market growth over the forecast period.



The global poultry probiotics ingredients market is segmented based on Product, application. Based on product the market is segmented into lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, others. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into broilers, layers, turkeys, breeders, and chicks &poults.

The lactobacilli-based poultry probiotic ingredients market is projected to surpass significant growth. Lactobacilli is a microbe that is widely used for preparing poultry probiotic formulations, owing to its numerous benefits such as its ability to stimulate immunity and reduces the activity of enzymes during hatching and processing, which in turn increases the resistance of poultry animals to survive in an acidic environment.



Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to develop at the highest rate, owing to rising concerns towards livestock diseases, expanding need for quality feed food ingredients, and increasing meat consumption.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market for poultry probiotics ingredients. China and India are the major contributor to the market growth. Growing awareness regarding animal nutrition due to increasing demand for animal products boosting the market growth.



The major companies serving the global poultry probiotics ingredients market include Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen., CJ Cheil Jedang Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Novus International Inc., Probi Ab., and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in September 2020, DuPont animal nutrition, announced a partnership with Proteon Pharmaceuticals to bring the emerging bacteriophage technology to poultry producers, strengthens DuPont's gut health solution for poultry, and helped to further mitigate antimicrobial resistance.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Chr. Hansen

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. CJ CheilJedang Corp.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Kerry Group Plc

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients Market, by Product

5.1.1. Lactobacilli

5.1.2. Bifidobacterium

5.1.3. Streptococcus

5.1.4. Bacillus

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Global Poultry Probiotics Ingredients Market, by Application

5.2.1. Broilers

5.2.2. Layers

5.2.3. Turkeys

5.2.4. Breeders

5.2.5. Chicks &Poults



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Ab Agri Ltd.

7.2. Adisseo

7.3. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

7.4. Alltech Inc.

7.5. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

7.6. Balchem Corp

7.7. BASF SE

7.8. Biocamp

7.9. Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd.

7.10. Cargill Inc.

7.11. DSM

7.12. Fermented Nutrition

7.13. Galcbiotech Co. Ltd.

7.14. Harvest Fuel Inc.

7.15. Kemin Industries, Inc.

7.16. Lallemand Inc.

7.17. Lonza Group Ltd.

7.18. Manna Pro Products LLC.

7.19. Nonozymes A/S

7.20. Novus International Inc.

7.21. Nutreco N. V.

7.22. Probi AB

7.23. Schaumann Agri Austria GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4z2xz