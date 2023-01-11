Global Smart Bike Market Report 2022: Corporate Wellness Programs to Become a Boon for the Market

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Bike Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Connectivity, Handle Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart bike market is projected to reach US$ 26,295.33 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 62.4% from 2022 to 2028.



The demand for smart bikes in the market significantly increased during the COVID-19 crisis as fitness enthusiasts resorted to exercising at home. To provide convenience, smart bike market players upgraded their products.

For instance, in November 2021, Muoverti launched a TiltBike, enabling riders to balance and steer, accelerate and brake, and fully engage their body to simulate the riding experience.

Similarly, other manufacturers have developed smart bikes to provide riders with a significant outdoor riding experience while being indoors. A few of these bikes are Wattbike, Flexbike, PowerMax BS-130, and Joroto Indoor Cycle. Joroto Indoor Cycle is a fully adjustable bike with a 2-way adjustable handlebar and 4-way adjustable seat. It also has an easy-read digital monitor to track workout data, such as workout time, RPM, distance, speed, and calories burned.



In addition, market players have launched various new software applications to enhance user experience. For instance, Zwift allows indoor cyclists to join group rides where they can measure and compare their track records with other users. Also, it has a feature of messaging others, thus helping interact with other users. Moreover, Bowflex offers Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBOMax, among other things, keeping the rider engaged while doing the workout. Thus, the rising demand for technologically advanced smart bikes is expected to boost the smart bike market growth during the forecast period.



China accounts for the largest share in the smart bike market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and Australia. China's smart bike market is one of the fastest in the world and among the leading manufacturers of smart bikes in the world. Far outpacing other economies, China is the world's fastest-growing consumer of goods and services. Despite the positive outlook, the penetration rate of smart bikes is relatively low.

However, it is changing fast. The Chinese economy maintains high-speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases in smart bike output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over decades in the smart bike market. The healthy economic conditions have been promoting the spending capacity of Chinese consumers, which is again aiding the smart bike market growth. In Australia, penetration rates across all age groups in the gym, fitness clubs, sports clubs, and others increased significantly, thereby aiding the smart bike market.

Further, the Government of Australia launched a new campaign 'Move It AUS,' in 2018 to encourage Australians of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities to become physically active. The campaign engages Australian adults to find at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day. This campaign resulted in the increasing demand for smart bikes for residential applications.



The smart bike market, by application, is segmented into residential and commerical. Nowadays, an increase in the frequency of chronic lifestyle illnesses, combined with rising health consciousness among individuals worldwide, is regarded as one of the primary reasons driving the smart bike market expansion in residential.

Additionally, since features of a smart bike can be best enjoyed through a subscription to associated apps, residential application of smart bikes is rising faster. Subscription includes entering personal data, which is often not possible inside a commercial establishment. Such factors strongly promoted the growth of this segment. The pandemic boosted the growth of this segment by unprecedented levels, as people spent more time indoors during temporary lockdowns.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1431.77 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26295.33 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 62.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness

Technological Advancement in Smart Bikes

Market Restraints

High Initial Investment

Market Opportunities

Rising Interest in Smart Bikes in Developing Nations

Future Trends

Corporate Wellness Programs

Companies Mentioned

Echelon Fitness Multimedia, LLC.

Garmin Ltd.

Keiser Corporation

Life Fitness

Nautilus, Inc.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Wahoo Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

MAD DOGG ATHLETICS

SOLE FITNESS

