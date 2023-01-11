Perlite Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Aegean Perlites, Bergama Perlite, Australian Perlite, Carolina Perlite Company & Supreme Perlite Company

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perlite Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global perlite mining market is expected to grow from $0.37 billion in 2021 to $0.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The perlite mining market is expected to grow to $0.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.



The perlite mining market consists of sales of perlite and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine perlite and its compounds.



The main types of perlite mining are construction products, horticultural and agricultural, industrial perlite, filtration and process aid, and other types - of perlite. Perlite refers to a substance that has many commercial and industrial uses. The forms are crude and expanded. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



North America was the largest region in the perlite mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this perlite mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the perlite mining market is due to the increasing demand for mining in North America. Mining refers to the process of extracting useful materials from the earth. The majority of perlite is used in construction products, mainly ceiling tiles and roof insulation products, but also as refractory bricks (a refractory brick is a brick designed to withstand very high temperatures), pipe insulation, and filling in masonry block construction. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS data, a US-based Government agency, Geological Survey stated that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3 billion minerals in 2019. Therefore, the increased demand for mining in North America is driving the growth of the perlite mining market.



Companies engaged in the perlite mining industry are using a portable infrared spectrometer to reduce environmental risk. An infrared spectrometer enables us to predict the impurity content in perlite ore.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $0.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



1) By Type: Construction Products; Horticultural and Agricultural, Industrial Perlite, Filtration and Process Aid; Other Types- Perlite

2) By Mining Type: Underground Mining; Surface Mining



Companies Mentioned: Aegean Perlites SA; Bergama Perlite; Australian Perlite Pty Limited; Carolina Perlite Company; Supreme Perlite Company



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Companies Mentioned

Aegean Perlites SA

Bergama Perlite

Australian Perlite Pty Limited

Carolina Perlite Company

Supreme Perlite Company



