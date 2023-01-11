Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

English Lithuanian

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno energija has been held on January 10, 2023. Four shareholders owning 42 088 631 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.33 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. To establish that the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company Kauno Energija elected for a new term of office in 2023 shall be paid a remuneration for their activities with the Supervisory Board.

2. To establish the below monthly remuneration for the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company Kauno Energija:

2.1. a monthly remuneration for a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, other than a civil servant serving as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board, shall be 1/4 of the average monthly salary of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

2.2. a monthly remuneration of the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Company shall be 1/3 of the average monthly salary of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

2.3. a monthly remuneration of a civil servant acting as a member of the Company's Supervisory Board shall be 1/8 of the average monthly remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

3. to authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Kauno Energija to sign agreements with the members of the Company's Supervisory Board in respect of the activities of a member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

4. Taking into account that Article 31 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania stipulates that the number of the members of the Supervisory Board shall not be less than 3, to reduce the number of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company Kauno Energija to be elected for a new term of office in 2023, to 3 members.

5. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Kauno Energija to make a draft amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company Kauno Energija regarding the reduction in the number of the members of the Company's Supervisory Board to 3 persons and to submit the draft amendment to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of the year 2023 for approval.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855