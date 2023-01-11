P2P Lending Market Size to Touch USD 804.2 Billion by 2030, Says Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2P Lending Market Size in 2021 was USD 82.3 Billion, and is set to garner a market size of USD 804.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2030.



P2P Lending Market Overview

P2P, or Peer-to-peer lending is a type of loan that is made through an online platform that connects borrowers with lenders directly, eliminating the need for traditional financial intermediaries, including banks, to act as the middleman in the lending process.

On a P2P lending platform, borrowers submit loan applications and post their credit profiles and loan requirements. Lenders can then review the loan applications and choose to lend money to the borrowers they find to be the most creditworthy. P2P lending platforms charge a low fee, which can be a percentage of the loan amount, making P2P loans more affordable for borrowers.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market has been witnessing excellent growth and shall continue to grow at a high CAGR due to various factors. The P2P lending market began to gain traction in the early 2000s, with the launch of platforms such as Lending Club and Prosper. These loans include student loans, personal loans, as well as mortgage loans.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3113

P2P Lending Market Report Coverage:

Market P2P Lending Market P2P Lending Market Size 2021 USD 82.3 Billion P2P Lending Market Forecast 2030 USD 804.2 Billion P2P Lending Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 29.1% P2P Lending Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 P2P Lending Market Base Year 2021 P2P Lending Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Business Model, By Loan Type, By End-User, And By Geography P2P Lending Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Avant LLC, Funding Circle, Kabbage Inc., Lending Club Corporation, LendingTree LLC, Prosper Funding LLC, RateSetter, Social Finance Inc., OnDeck, and Zopa Bank Limited. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

P2P Lending Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global P2P lending market size was valued at USD 82,300 million in 2021, and is expected to touch USD 804,200 million by 2030, growing at a 29.1% CAGR.

Consumer lending is the largest segment which accounted for 80% of the total p2p lending market size.

Rising adoption of digital platforms, rising demand for alternative lending options, and increasing disposable income are the growth fueling factors.

North America and Europe have the largest P2P lending market share, with the Asia-Pacific region noted as the fastest-growing market for P2P lending.

Some of the key players in the P2P lending market include Lending Club, Prosper, Funding Circle, and Zopa.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the P2P lending market. Many borrowers have been unable to repay loans, and some platforms have had to halt their lending activities.

Trends in the P2P Lending Market

Technology has played a significant role in p2p lending by facilitating platforms so lenders and borrowers can meet.

The P2P lending sector in India has undergone a significant transformation as a result of digital lending, with paperless transactions and loans for customers with no credit history becoming more common.

Fintech companies are encouraging paperless lending, which has opened up new opportunities and accessibility in the p2p lending market.





P2P Lending Market Dynamics

Low interest rates and more flexible repayment options: With interest rates at historic lows, investors are looking for higher returns on their money, and P2P lending can offer higher returns than traditional savings accounts or bonds.

Increased trust in online marketplaces: With the rise of e-commerce and online marketplaces, people have become more comfortable making financial transactions online. This has helped to increase trust in P2P lending platforms.

Easier access to credit: P2P lending platforms can make it easier for borrowers to access credit, particularly those who may not qualify for a loan from a traditional bank.

Technological advancements: Advancements in technology have made it easier for borrowers and lenders to connect and transact with each other online, which has helped to fuel the growth of the P2P lending market.

Risk diversification: P2P lending can provide a way for investors to diversify their portfolios by spreading their investments across multiple borrowers, thereby reducing their risk.

Government regulations & Tax benefits: Depending on the country some Governments have favorable regulations and tax benefits to encourage P2P Lending.

P2P Lending Market Growth Hampering Factors

P2p lending comes with a lot of risks including

Regulation challenges: P2P lending platforms are subject to a wide range of regulations, which can vary by country and region. Some governments have put in place strict regulations that make it difficult for P2P lending platforms to operate, which can hamper the growth of the market.

Fraud and Scam: There are some fraud and scam cases related to P2P lending, which may make people more hesitant to participate in P2P lending or invest in P2P lending platforms.

Credit risk: One of the main risks associated with P2P lending is the risk of default by borrowers. This can be especially challenging for P2P lending platforms, as they may not have the same information level about borrowers as traditional banks.

Lack of Transparency: Some P2P lending platforms may not be as transparent as they should be making it difficult for investors to assess the risk of a loan.

Lack of trust and Awareness: Due to the relative newness of the industry, some people may not have enough trust and knowledge about P2P lending which may discourage them from participating.

Platform Risk: If a P2P lending platform fails or goes out of business, it can create significant problems for borrowers and investors, who may not be able to access their money or have their loans repaid.

Competition: P2P lending platforms face competition from other online lending platforms, such as crowd funding platforms and traditional banks.

Market downturn: In the event of a market downturn, P2P lending platforms may face increased difficulty in attracting borrowers and investors, as many people may be more risk-averse during such times.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/p2p-lending-market

Market Segmentation

The P2P lending market can be segmented based on:

Lending Type: Consumer lending, business lending, and real estate lending.

Platform Type: Online platforms and offline platforms.

Loan Type: Unsecured loans, secured loans, and lines of credit.

Borrower Type: Individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations.

Credit Risk: Low-risk borrowers, medium-risk borrowers, and high-risk borrowers.

Industry: P2P lending for specific industries such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and others.

Investment Type: Retail investors, institutional investors, and crowdfunding investors.

Segmenting the market helps companies better understand the target audience for enhanced products and services that meet specific needs.

P2P Lending Market Overview by Region

In North America, the P2P lending market share is the largest in terms of revenue and has grown rapidly in recent years, with the United States being the largest market in the region. The growth of the market has been driven by the emergence of several successful platforms, such as Lending Club and Prosper, which have attracted large numbers of borrowers and investors. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile and digital technologies has made it easier for consumers to access and use P2P lending platforms.

In Europe, the P2P lending market is also growing rapidly, but it is still relatively small compared to the North American market. The United Kingdom has the largest market in Europe, followed by Germany. The growth of the market in Europe has been driven by the same factors as in North America, as well as by a lack of access to traditional credit for some segments of the population.

In Asia-Pacific, the P2P lending market is in the early stages of development, but it is the fastest growing market amongst all other regions. China has the largest P2P lending market in the region, and it has grown rapidly in recent years. Other countries in the region with rapidly growing markets include India, Japan and South Korea.



Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3113

P2P Lending Market Key Players

Lending Club

Prosper

Zopa

Funding Circle

Upstart

Peerform

LendingHome

Bondora

Mintos

RateSetter

Yirendai

Lufax

LCX

Sebon

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Sector Related Reports:

The Global Big Data Market Size accounted for USD 163.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 473.6 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Data Analytics Market Size accounted for USD 31.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 329.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Data Enrichment Solutions Market Size accounted for USD 1.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 3.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com