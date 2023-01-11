South Africa Gas Industry Report 2022 Featuring PetroSA, Sasol Gas, Renergen, and Afrox

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Gas Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the gas industry in South Africa provides comprehensive information on production, demand, prices and trade statistics of various forms of gas and developments including exploration, discoveries and corporate actions. There is information on gas infrastructure and pipelines, gas to power and the role of gas in energy transition.

South Africa faces a number of challenges such as a lack of supply and insufficient gas infrastructure. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy wants to anchor gas demand on gas-to-power projects which it argues can help address the country's electricity shortage and help create a gas industry.

However, the sector faces an increasing number of challenges from environmental activists who have argued that as gas is a fossil fuel, the country should not be investing in it, despite the government and experts arguing that it can be deployed in the energy transition while more renewable energy projects come online.

The report includes profiles of 13 companies such as state-owned PetroSA, major players such as Sasol Gas, local producer Renergen and wholesalers such as Afrox.



Significant Discoveries



The 2019 condensate discovery off the southern coast of South Africa and two new Namibia finds in early 2022 by Shell and TotalEnergies are expected to attract major oil companies and drive significant new upstream oil activity offshore.

There is also onshore potential for both coal bed methane and shale gas, with significant recoverable shale gas resources in the semi-desert Karoo Basin.



Declining Production



Currently the country has only one liquefied natural gas producer, Renergen, which produces small amounts from its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State and aimed to begin full production later in 2022. PetroSA no longer produces liquefied natural gas since feedstock to its gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay ran out at the end of 2020.

Previously five of South Africa's six refineries produced liquefied petroleum gas, but now it is only produced at Sasol's Secunda refinery, while imports cover about 70% of local demand.



