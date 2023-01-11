The Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market is forecast to grow by $2408.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394524/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis, rise in number of sports injuries, and increasing government support to meet healthcare needs.



The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fixed-bearing

• Mobile-bearing



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of outpatient knee replacement surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries and increasing demand for 3D-printed knee implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market covers the following areas:

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market sizing

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market forecast

• Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market vendors that include Aesculap Implants Systems LLC, Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd., B. Braun SE, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., C2F Implants, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., Euromed Implants GmbH, Exactech Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, Johnson and Johnson, Medacta Group SA, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Symbios Orthopedie SA, United Orthopedic Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

