Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market to register growth at 6.5 percent by 2029, Regional and Competitive analysis

Pune, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a leading material and chemical research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the “ Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market ”. The report includes key business insights, demand analysis, pricing analysis and competitive landscape. The report expects the market to grow from USD 440.3 million in 2021 to USD 728.7 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.



Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market covers key insights such as the market size and future estimation with growth rate, factors driving the market and challenges and restraints to the growth of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices industry. Current trends and developments in the market are analysed for a better understanding of the market structure and growth strategies.

Regional analysis of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is conducted at a local, regional and global level for a deeper understanding of the market and growth prospects in emerging markets. It is equipped with information on market penetration, regional dominance, government laws and policies and their impact on the regional market. Segment-wise analysis of the market helps manufacturers understand the breakdown of the market to formulate strategies.

Key players and new entrants are compiled based on the products offered, revenue generated, the financial status of the company, technological advancements adopted, brand presence, mergers and acquisitions and joint alliances. A competitive matrix provides an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices industry. It also provides for the identification of offensive and defensive strategies along with opportunities and threats.

Data was collected using a mix of both primary and secondary research methods. Surveys, administering questionnaires offline and online , and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was collected from a curated selection of paid and unpaid sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for the analysis. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market with market gaps and investment recommendations.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Overview

Roadside Drug Testing Devices are that are used to detect the presence of drugs or alcohol in the bloodstream while driving. The testing takes place using tests that take samples of urine, breath, saliva, hair and sweat. It includes devices such as breathalyzers and drug testing kits. Stringent regulations by governments along with the need to reduce hit-and-run cases are expected to drive the demand for the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Dynamics

There has been a surge in drunken hit-and-drive cases that is a major driver of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market growth. These cases are expected to rise on account of changing work and party culture. The number of people going to late-night parties and pubs has increased significantly. Alcohol consumption has also been on the rise, especially among the younger population which has increased the number of drunken accidents.

Technological advancements in roadside drug testing devices are increasing the efficiency and accuracy of testing. Rapid tests are being designed for quick results on the level of alcohol in the bloodstream. Easy-to-use test kits that are disposable in nature are also witnessing high demand. Research is being conducted to use samples other than urine such as sweat or hair for drug abuse testing. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing handheld devices given their ease of use. Such factors are fuelling the growth of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market over the forecast period.

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Regional Insights

North American region held the largest market share in 2021 accounting for 48 percent of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market. The regional market is mainly driven by countries like the U.S. and Canada. A shift in culture with more people indulging in late-night parties has contributed to an increased incidence of drink-related accidents. This increased the demand for Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market in the region. Other factors include changing lifestyles and long working hours stretching to nights. Stringent rules and laws for roadside drug testing are expected to drive the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market growth over the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021 USD 440.3 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 728.7 Mn CAGR 6.5 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 210 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts and Figures 105 Segment Covered Sample Type, Substance, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Segmentation

By Sample Type:

Saliva

Breath

Others



By Substance:

Alcohol

Drugs

By End-User:

Highway Police

Drug Enforcement Agencies

Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Key Competitors include:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA (Germany)

AK GlobalTech Corporation (US)

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp. (Canada)

Cannabix Technologies Inc (Canada)

Intelligent Fingerprinting (UK)

Lifeloc Technologies (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Oranoxis Inc. (US)

CareHealth America (US)

MAVAND Solutions GmbH (Germany)

Pacific Data Systems Pty Ltd (Australia)

UriTox, LLC (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) (US)

Cordant Health (US)

LabCorp (US)

Legacy Medical Services (US)

Omega Laboratories (US)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Quidel (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

Philips (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)



Key questions answered in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market are:

What are Roadside Drug Testing Devices?

What are the risks and threats to the growth of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

What is the current growth rate of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

What are the challenges and opportunities faced by the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Who are the key players in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Who held the largest market share in Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

What are the factors for the growth of North American region in Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Which segment is expected to witness growth over the forecast period for the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Which regions are expected to be the hotspots for the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market growth?

What does demand analysis say about the consumer behaviour in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Which segment is expected to witness most competition in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market and why?

What are the key competitor strategies used in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

What are the current highlights and developments in the healthcare sector affecting the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Sample Type, Substance, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

