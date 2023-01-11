The Global EEG and EMG Devices Market is forecast to grow by $826.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EEG and EMG Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394512/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the EEG and EMG devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, growing demand for EEG procedures, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations.



The EEG and EMG devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• EEG devices

• EMG devices



By Modality

• Standalone

• Portable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the EEG and EMG devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing application of health informatics and monitoring solutions and the increasing number of strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the EEG and EMG devices market covers the following areas:

• EEG and EMG devices market sizing

• EEG and EMG devices market forecast

• EEG and EMG devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EEG and EMG devices market vendors that include Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu AS, Bio Signal Group Corp., BioSerenity, Brain Scientific Inc., BrainScope Co. Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Ceribell Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, General Electric Co., iMediSync Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., mBrainTrain LLC, Medtronic Plc, Micromed SpA, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroWave Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Noraxon USA Inc., and Zeto Inc. Also, the EEG and EMG devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

