The Global Energy Management Software Market is forecast to grow by $12596.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period

Our report on the energy management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction advantages, growing demand for mobile technology, and inclination toward building automation.



The energy management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power industry

• Construction

• Others



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based energy management software as one of the prime reasons driving the energy management software market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for ai and cognitive solutions and rising demand for smart grids globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The energy management software market covers the following areas:

• Energy management software market sizing

• Energy management software market forecast

• Energy management software market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading energy management software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Accruent, Autodesk Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Broadcom Inc., C3.ai Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE SA, Envizi, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., MRI Software LLC, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the energy management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

