Sterilization Services Market worth USD 17.55 Bn by 2029 Market Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape

Pune, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market Research, a leading global healthcare research firm published a report on the " Sterilization Services Market ". The report covers a detailed demand and pricing analysis of the industry. The market is expected to grow from USD 9.34 billion in 2021 to USD 17.55 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.



Sterilization Services Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report covers all aspect of the Sterilization Services industry that includes major drivers of the market, challenges posed, and probable risks in the market. The report offers valuable information on the market size and estimations along with the growth rate. The report provides an overview of the Sterilization Services Market developments and analyses competition analysis, market trends, new opportunities, and segment analysis, with a combination of qualitative and quantitative research. For a competitive landscape, the Sterilization Services Market’s key players and new entrants are carefully compiled to form a competitive matrix for analysis.

The primary goal of the report is to help clients make intelligent investment decisions by showcasing the most recent market data on the prospects and trends for the Sterilization Services Market. The regional analysis along with a detailed demand and pricing analysis is presented in the report. Segment-wise analysis of the market is conducted to formulate business strategies. For the customizable report, data was collected using primary and secondary methods using paid and unpaid databases. Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Force analysis were used for the analysis.

Sterilization Services Market Overview

Sterilization is a process that eliminates or removes all forms of microbial life in healthcare facilities through chemical or physical methods. For medical and surgical devices to avoid spreading infectious germs to patients , sterilization services are essential. A rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, an increase in the number of surgical procedures requiring high-intensity infection prevention & control, an increase in the number of government awareness programs to ensure a high degree of infection prevention, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in the cases of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer , heart obesity, and respiratory disorders are driving the market growth.

Sterilization Services Market Dynamics

Many healthcare regulatory organizations are concerned about reducing healthcare costs by hastening the approval of innovative tools and treatments. Faster approvals will also boost demand for novel sterility assessment techniques, leading smart trade companies to raise their expenditures on cutting-edge technology. Shorter cycles, greater material compatibility, expanded instrument capabilities, environmental friendliness, and cheaper pricing are a few recent developments in sterilizing technologies that are useful to healthcare institutions. This trend has focused on low-temperature sterilization systems.

Sterilization Services Market Regional Analysis

North America region held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR through the forecast period. The region’s growth is attributed to the rising hospital-acquired infections, technological developments in healthcare centers, strong presence of industry players in the region, increasing government expenditure, and public awareness of available in the North American region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate through the forecast period. The region’s growth is attributed to the rising need for reusable medical equipment. Leading market organizations are also striving to penetrate untapped nations like India, China, and Korea, broadening the industry's potential market.

Sterilization Services Market Segmentation

By Method:

ETO Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

E-Beam Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

X-ray Irradiation

Other Methods

By Type:

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

By Mode of Delivery:

Off-Site Sterilization Services

On-Site Sterilization Services

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Market Size in 2021 USD 9.34 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 17.55 Bn. CAGR 8.2 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 210 No. of Tables 112 No. of Charts and Figures 1118 Segment Covered Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Sterilization Services Market Key Competitors:

STERIS plc.

Sotera Health Company

Stryker Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

MMM Group

Belimed AG

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Medistri SA

Noxilizer, Inc.

H.W.Andersen Products Ltd.

Cosmed Group

Cretex Companies, Inc.

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

MICROTROL Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Avantti Medi Clear

Steripure SAS

Europlaz Technologies Limited

Centerpiece

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC

SteriPack Group

Steri-Tek

Sterilization Services



Key questions answered in the Sterilization Services Market are:

What are Sterilization Services?

What is the current growth rate of the Sterilization Services Market?

What are the major drivers of the Sterilization Services Market?

How is the Sterilization Services Market performing in Europe?

Who are the key players in the Sterilization Services Market?

Which top 5 countries are responsible for the majority of the demand for Sterilization Services?

What are the major trends in the Sterilization Services Market?

What are the major factors contributing to the demand for Sterilization Services?

Which region held the largest share of the Sterilization Services Market?

Which is the fastest-growing segment in the Sterilization Services Market and why?

What are the prevailing opportunities in the Sterilization Services Market?



