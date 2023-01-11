The Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is forecast to grow by $18114.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381466/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the diesel exhaust fluid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing production of vehicles, rising health and environmental concerns due to NOx emissions, and the advantages of diesel engine vehicles.



The diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Commercial vehicles

• Non-road vehicles

• Passenger vehicles

• Trains



By Packaging

• Bulk

• Cans and bottles

• IBCs and drums



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new technologies for the reduction of NOx emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the diesel exhaust fluid market growth during the next few years. Also, m&a in the global diesel exhaust fluid market and the emergence of new diesel-exhaust systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel exhaust fluid market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA.. Also, the diesel exhaust fluid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

