Prostate Cancer Market to reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2033; Chemotherapy to account for 12% of all Treatment Options: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights predicts that the global Prostate Cancer Market will expand rapidly between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated that worldwide sales of prostate cancer medications are expected to reach nearly US$ 24.7 Billion by 2033.



Recent developments in drug development, an increasing number of drugs that have been approved by the FDA, and a high growth rate in the market for hormone-refractory glandular cancer medicines are expected to grow the market in the coming years.

In addition to an aging population, the high disposable income also contributes to the market's growth. Growth will also be driven by rising cancer prevalence rates, the changing fashion habits of the population, an increase in patient awareness, and an increase in demand for non-invasive therapies.

A number of different methods are available to treat this disease, including targeted or biological therapy, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy. Further new studies are being approved by the FDA for therapies and drugs that are to be marketed in the near future. There is a recent study conducted by Moon Hyung Choi and co-workers suggests the use of pre-biopsy MRIs can effectively prevent unnecessary biopsies in people who have levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in excess of 20 ng/ml.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to the latest projections, the global prostate cancer market will grow by 8.5% by 2033 and reach US$ 24.7 Billion.

Online pharmacies are expected to capture 28% of the market for prostate cancer by 2023; this represents a huge growth.

The North American region accounted for 45% of the worldwide revenue generated by prostate cancer in 2023.

According to the predictions for 2023, Europe will hold 32% of the market share.

Among all of the medical treatments, chemotherapy is the leading market share with more than 12%.



New drug development and therapies are being studied in greater numbers. At-home chemotherapy and oral chemotherapy are in high demand. A reimbursement scheme that covers affordable generics will reduce coverage for expensive therapies, says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

The availability of oral chemotherapy is one of the major factors driving its demand. Rather than spending exorbitant amounts on medical expenses, preventative measures can be taken. To expand to more complex applications, companies with a wide geographic reach are taking collaborative measures to boost sales, including merging multiple businesses into one to provide more versatile medical products.

Competitors are consolidating their market presence through strategic, profitable partnerships. Companies can use advanced technology more effectively through acquisitions and partnerships. In order to expand their technology horizons, home health clinic companies enter into a number of deals.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is pleased to announce that the results of its pivotal Phase III ZIRCON study for TLX250-CDx have been selected for oral presentation at the ASCO GU Symposium scheduled for February 16-18 2023 in San Francisco, CA. As part of the program, Telix will present six more presentations on its theranostic candidates targeting carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) and prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA). This presentation will discuss advances in prostate cancer PET imaging with PSMA-11, potential uses of TLX250-CDx outside ccRCC, and STARLITE Phase II studies, which are assessing whether TLX250 targeted radiation combined with immunotherapy will be effective in treating ccRCC.

An innovative medical technology company whose mission is to improve cancer surgery outcomes and support clinicians during intraoperative decisions, Samantree Medical announced the publication of a study on prostate cancer. Increasing the clinical use of the Histolog Scanner, the company's proprietary imaging platform. Under the supervision of Professor Diederik Somford and Dr. Willem Vreuls, the Enclosure Study was conducted at Canisius Wilhelmina Hospital (Netherlands). As an alternative to NeuroSAFE, the Histolog Scanner was evaluated.

Key Segments Profiled in the Prostate Cancer Industry Survey



Prostate Cancer Market by Drug Class:

Hormonal Prostate Cancer Therapy Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Antagonists Zytiga Gonax Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists Lupron Zoladex Eligard Decapeptyl Vantas Others Anti-Androgen Xtandi Casodex

Prostate Cancer Chemotherapy Taxotere Jevtana

Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy Provenge

Prostate Cancer Targeted Therapy Xofigo

Others Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer Market by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Prostate Cancer Market by Region:

North America Prostate Cancer Market

Latin America Prostate Cancer Market

Europe Prostate Cancer Market

South Asia & Pacific Prostate Cancer Market

East Asia Prostate Cancer Market

Middle East & Africa Prostate Cancer Market

