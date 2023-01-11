Global Automotive Telematics Market to Hit Sales Valuation of US$ 251.05 Billion by 2031 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automotive telematics market is estimated to grow from US$ 50.90 billion in 2022 to US$ 251.05 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The installed base of active automotive telematics devices will grow from approximately 205 million in 2022 to 375 million by 2026. Astute Analytica also forecasted that the number of monthly active users of automotive telematics services will increase tenfold during the same period, reaching 250 million by 2026.

Our report on the global automotive telematics market provides a comprehensive study of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats faced by the industry. It includes an in-depth assessment of the market size and growth prospects of the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed overview of the key players operating in the market, their business strategies, product offerings, and key financials. In addition, the report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the automotive telematics market and provides an overview of the major developments made by leading players in the market.

The study identified three key factors driving this growth:

Advancements in vehicle connectivity and communications technologies are making it increasingly easier and cheaper to add telematics capabilities to new and existing vehicles.

Consumer awareness of the benefits of telematics is growing, thanks in part to the success of usage-based insurance programs that offer discounts to drivers who agree to share their driving data with insurers.

Telematics services are becoming more commonly offered as part of new vehicle purchase or lease packages, making it easier for consumers to adopt them. It was also found that safety and security features are currently the most popular applications of automotive telematics market, but that entertainment and infotainment applications are expected to see the strongest growth in the coming years.





Increased Focus on Providing Navigation Services than R&D in Automotive Telematics Market

Our study found that the majority of automotive telematics companies are focused on providing infotainment and navigation services. However, a smaller number of companies are focused on providing safety and security services. This is likely due to the fact that safety and security services require a higher level of investment in Research & Development (R&D) than infotainment and navigation Services. As such, the small number of companies that are focused on providing safety and security Services are likely to be the ones that succeed in the long-term.

IVI, Aftermarket Services, and Pay as You Go Insurance are Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

The automotive telematics market is vast and ever-changing. To keep up with the latest trends and understand where the market is headed, analysts at Astute Analytica conduct regular studies of the sector. In our most recent analysis, we identified several key areas of opportunity for companies looking to capitalize on the growing demand for connected cars. One area of opportunity is in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). This category includes systems that provide entertainment, navigation, and other information to drivers and passengers. IVI systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with many offering features such as hands-free calling, music streaming, and even augmented reality. The automotive telematics market offers a big opportunity for companies that can provide IVI systems that are both cutting-edge and user-friendly.

Another opportunity identified by our analyst is in aftermarket services. This category includes products and services that are not part of the original purchase price of a vehicle but can be added on later. Aftermarket services can range from simple things like tire pressure monitoring to more complex offerings like remote diagnostics and vehicle tracking. The automotive telematics market provides a big opportunity for companies that can offer innovative aftermarket services that meet the needs of today's connected consumers.

Finally, our study highlights the potential for new business models in the automotive telematics industry. One example is pay-as-you-go insurance, which could be based on a driver's actual driving habits rather than traditional risk.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Automotive Telematics Market

The market is growing rapidly, with new players and new applications entering the market every day. Astute Analytica’s analysis of the market shows that there are four key trends that shaping the growth:

1. The proliferation of connected devices: There are now more than 1 billion connected devices in use around the world, and that number is growing every day. This huge increase in connectivity is driving the need for telematics solutions that can manage and monitor all of these devices.

2. The rise of the sharing economy: The sharing economy is booming, with companies like Uber and Airbnb becoming household names. This trend in the global automotive telematics market is also having an impact on the automotive industry, as people increasingly look to share cars rather than own them. This is creating new opportunities for telematics solutions that can help manage car-sharing fleets.

3. The growth of autonomous vehicles: Autonomous vehicles are no longer a futuristic concept; they're already here, and they're only going to become more commonplace in the coming years. Telematics solutions will be essential for managing and monitoring these vehicles.

4. The increasing importance of data: Data is increasingly becoming a key differentiator in the automotive industry. Telematics solutions that can provide insights into vehicle data will be essential for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG are Prominent Players in Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive telematics is a growing field that is becoming increasingly important for carmakers and suppliers. Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG are two key companies in this area. Bosch is a leading supplier of automotive components and systems, and has been active in the telematics field for many years. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions for automotive telematics, including vehicle diagnostics, infotainment, and navigation.

Continental is another major player in automotive telematics market. The company offers a variety of products and solutions for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Continental’s products include vehicle diagnostics, infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems.

Both Bosch and Continental are leaders in the development of new technologies for the connected car. They are working on various projects to enable vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructure such as traffic lights and parking spaces. This will ultimately lead to a more efficient and safer transportation system.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG​

LG Electronics

Verizon

Harman International

Delphi Automotive Plc

Visteon Corporation​

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.​

Tomtom International BV

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

Trimble Inc

AT&T

Octo Telematics

Airbiquity Inc.

Masternaut Limited

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Box Telematics

Act Soft

Other Prominent Players

