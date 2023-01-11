Phosphate Rock Global Market Report 2022: Yara International, OCP Group, Misr Phosphate, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group & Wengfu Group

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Rock Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phosphate rock market is expected to grow from $22.52 billion in 2021 to $23.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The phosphate rock market is expected to grow to $30.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the phosphate rock market in 2021. The regions covered in the phosphate rock market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in food and feed production is expected to propel the growth of the phosphate rock market going forward. Feed production is the process of creating an animal feed from unprocessed agricultural goods. The process of making food helps the phosphate rock market by turning edible raw ingredients into consumable food products, which need to use fertilizer more frequently to increase food production.

For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, The Economic Survey of India 2020-21 report stated that in FY20, nearly 296.65 million tonnes of the total food grain production in the country was recorded, which was up by 11.44 million tonnes when compared with 285.21 million tonnes in FY19. Therefore, an increase in food and feed production is expected to propel the growth of the phosphate rock market.



Developing innovative ways to recycle phosphorous is a key trend gaining popularity in the phosphate rock market. Major companies operating in the phosphate rock market are looking for innovative ways to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2021, OCP Group, a Morocco-based company operating in phosphate rock became a member of the European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform (ESPP) to promote and develop sustainable phosphorus management. The partnership is developing innovative ways of recycling phosphorous that contribute to a long-term vision for phosphorus sustainability.



In September 2021, Yara Suomi Oy, a Norway-based crop nutrition solutions and precision farming company, acquired Ecolan Oy for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Yara strengthens its position in the organic fertilizer segment and plays a bigger role in organic farming and in contributing to the circular economy. Ecolan Oy is a Finland-based producer of agricultural fertilizer and groundworks products operating in the phosphate rock market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $30.31 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Marine Phosphate Deposits; Igneous Phosphate Deposits; Other Types

2) By Application: Fertilizers; Food And Feed Additives; Industrial; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline



Companies Mentioned: Yara International ASA; OCP Group; Misr Phosphate; Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.; Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Phosphate Rock Market Characteristics



3. Phosphate Rock Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Phosphate Rock



5. Phosphate Rock Market Size And Growth



6. Phosphate Rock Market Segmentation

7. Phosphate Rock Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Phosphate Rock Market



9. China Phosphate Rock Market



10. India Phosphate Rock Market



11. Japan Phosphate Rock Market



12. Australia Phosphate Rock Market



13. Indonesia Phosphate Rock Market



14. South Korea Phosphate Rock Market



15. Western Europe Phosphate Rock Market



16. UK Phosphate Rock Market



17. Germany Phosphate Rock Market



18. France Phosphate Rock Market



19. Eastern Europe Phosphate Rock Market



20. Russia Phosphate Rock Market



21. North America Phosphate Rock Market



22. USA Phosphate Rock Market



23. South America Phosphate Rock Market



24. Brazil Phosphate Rock Market



25. Middle East Phosphate Rock Market



26. Africa Phosphate Rock Market



27. Phosphate Rock Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Phosphate Rock Market



29. Phosphate Rock Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Yara International ASA

OCP Group

Misr Phosphate

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izh10l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment