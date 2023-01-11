The Global Rice Market is forecast to grow by 85.65 mn t during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377476/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumption of rice, wide range of rice varieties offered by producers, and increasing demand from emerging markets.



The rice market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Long grain

• Medium grain

• Short grain



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about gluten-free food as one of the prime reasons driving the rice market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for specialty rice varieties and government initiatives to boost rice production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rice market covers the following areas:

• Rice market sizing

• Rice market forecast

• Rice market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rice market vendors that include Aashirvad International, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bunge Ltd., California Family Foods, Cargill Inc., Ebro Foods SA, Farmers Rice Cooperative, Gautam General Trading LLC, GRM Overseas Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, LT Foods Ltd., Riceland Foods Inc., Shriram Food Industry Pvt. Ltd., Sri Sai Nath Agri Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Tamaki Rice Corp. Also, the rice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

