The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is forecast to grow by $164.58 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period

Our report on the automotive aftermarket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high adoption of vehicle parts, the convenience of purchasing automotive products online, and the growing demand for vehicle customization.



The automotive aftermarket market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Distribution Channel

• Retailer

• Wholesale

• distribution



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the aftermarket e-retailing gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced analytical tools to revolutionize aftermarket e-retailing and the booming e-commerce market driving online sales of automotive parts will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive aftermarket market covers the following areas:

• Automotive aftermarket market sizing

• Automotive aftermarket market forecast

• Automotive aftermarket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive aftermarket market vendors that include 3M Co., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Corp., ALCO Filters Ltd., Aptiv PLC, BASF SE, BorgWarner Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., LCI Industries, MAP MotoRad Automotive Parts Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive aftermarket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

