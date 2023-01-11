GCC CPVC Pipes Market Report 2022: Strong Hospitality Sector Growth Bodes Well for Industry

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC CPVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC CPVC pipes market size reached US$ 472.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 628.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.88% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is a thermoplastic produced by the chlorination of the PVC resin. As CPVC can withstand high temperatures and is more flexible than standard PVC, it is used for manufacturing pipes which are further utilized for dispensing hot and cold water, and industrial liquid handling. In comparison with conventional galvanized pipes, CPVC pipes offer advantages such as long service life, ease of installation and maintenance, additional safety, and resistance to corrosion. In the GCC region, growing awareness about health, hygiene, sanitation and wastewater management is increasing the demand for lightweight, sustainable and acoustic drainage pipes. As a result, CPVC pipes are gaining traction in the commercial and residential sectors in the region.



GCC CPVC Pipes Market Drivers:

Traditionally, the GCC countries have relied on the oil and gas industry for economic growth. However, the governments of these countries have resolved to diversify their economies after the recent fall in oil prices. In line with this, they have introduced different development projects, such as Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM City, Jeddah Waterfront and Entertainment City, for escalating the influx of tourists in their countries.

Additionally, due to strong growth in the hospitality sector on account of the rising number of cafes, hotels and restaurants, and religious tourism, the GCC region holds lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the CPVC pipes industry.

Moreover, governments are investing in the development of transportation, telecommunication, water distribution, agriculture and other infrastructures which, in turn, is proliferating the demand for CPVC pipes.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC CPVC pipes market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on applications.



Breakup by Application:

Plumbing

Water Supply Systems and Chemical Industry

Sewerage, Drainage and Irrigation

Others

At present, plumbing represents the largest application area accounting for the majority of the total market share.



Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Qatar

Region-wise, Saudi Arabia enjoys the leading position in the GCC CPVC pipes market.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report. Some of the key players operating in the industry include:

IKK Group

AGM

SAPPCO

MMT Group

