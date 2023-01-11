The Global Coaxial Cables Market is forecast to grow by $2855.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coaxial Cables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112254/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coaxial cables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of cables for broadband internet access, digitization of television networks in developing countries, and development in DOCSIS telecommunication standards.



The coaxial cables market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecommunication

• Transportation and military

• CATV providers

• Others



By Application

• Video distribution

• Internet data transfer

• Radio frequency transfer



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investment in the aerospace sector as one of the prime reasons driving the coaxial cables market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding infrastructure and construction growth and regulations for cable tv infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coaxial cables market vendors that include Alpha Wire Inc., Amphenol Corp., Belden Inc., Coleman Wires and Cables, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Habia Cable AB, Hengxin Technology Ltd., HUBER SUHNER AG, Infinite Electronics Inc., Infinite Electronics International Inc., Kingsignal Technology Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Trigiant Group Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the coaxial cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

