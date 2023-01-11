Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

English French

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Elis and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

133,098 Elis shares

€ 1,418,613

In the 2nd half of 2022, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 618,760 shares for € 7,886,980 (2,133 executions)

On sell side, 590,410 shares, for € 7,520,068 (2,085 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2022 on the liquidity account:

88,248 Elis shares

€ 2,004,095

2) In the 1st half of 2022, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 858,412 shares for € 12,194,399 (3,010 executions)

On sell side, 871,128 shares for € 12,422,883 (3,610 executions)

3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021:

118,604 Elis shares

€ 1,512,748

4) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started on March 1st, 2021:

185 022 Elis shares

€ 497,339

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment