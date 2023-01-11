The Global Guidewires Market is forecast to grow by $749.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Guidewires Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069648/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the guidewires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevalence of chronic disorders, the paradigm shift toward MI procedures, and advances in technology.



The guidewires market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Coronary guidewires

• Peripheral guidewires

• Urology guidewires

• Neurovascular



By End-user

• Cardiac catheterization laboratories

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for nitinol-based guidewires as one of the prime reasons driving the guidewires market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of next-generation hybrid guidewires and the growing demand for soft tapered and intermediate guidewires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the guidewires market covers the following areas:

• Guidewires market sizing

• Guidewires market forecast

• Guidewires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading guidewires market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amecath, AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Cryolife Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., ROCAMED, RONTIS AG, SP Group AS, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp.. Also, the guidewires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

