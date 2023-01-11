The Global Automation Market is forecast to grow by $619.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automation Market in Textile Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028508/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automation market in textile industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency, favorable government policies, and technological developments in automation market for textile industry.



The automation market in textile industry is segmented as below:

By Component

• Field devices

• Control devices

• Communication



By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of ERP solutions in textile manufacturing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the automation market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of analytics in textile manufacturing and robotic automation in the textile industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automation market in textile industry covers the following areas:

• Automation market industry sizing

• Automation market industry forecast

• Automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation market in textile industry vendors that include ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., Classic Loom Data, Cotmac Electronics Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeybee Automation Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lenze SE, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Saurer AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the automation market in textile industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

