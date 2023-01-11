Graphene-enhanced Composites Global Market Report 2022: Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene-enhanced Composites Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Composite Type, By Graphene Type, By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the increase in expenditure on research and development of the graphene enhanced composites. China's gross spending on research and development has increased significantly since 2020, set to amount to over USD 525 billion.



Graphene-enhanced composites range from lighter items to more substantial materials and high-capacity batteries. The main factor influencing the development of composites enhanced by graphene is graphene. The development of composite materials with graphene enhancement has benefited from the technological development for the mass manufacture of graphene. The appeal of combining graphene with different matrices is that it not only strengthens the matrix but also gives the material additional mechanical and electrical capabilities. Thermoplastics and epoxies are just a few of the polymers frequently used to strengthen graphene.



Among the graphene-enhanced composites frequently employed in various end-user applications are those made of polymer, metal, and ceramic materials. The types of graphene used to make composites are graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets. Composites with graphene enhancement are most frequently employed in various applications because, in contrast to other types, polymers make manufacturing graphene with them simpler.

Low-Cost Substitute to Metal



Graphene-enhanced Composites' electrical conductivity property is anticipated to support their expanding use in touchscreen displays, electronic transistors, and light-emitting diodes, which will drive the market. The substance has a high rate of white light absorption, which is advantageous to produce photovoltaic cells. Over the projected period, it is also anticipated that the market penetration of graphene oxide products, which are employed as transparent conductive films in numerous applications, including smartphones, will increase.

The substance is also used to make microchips, which are a necessary part of most electronic equipment. It is anticipated that the electronic components made with graphene would enable the creation of flexible gadgets that can be rolled and folded as needed. Additionally, the device is anticipated to help with the production of computers that are faster and use less energy. Companies that produce materials have begun to create conductive inks, which are used to print circuits from the material and conduct electricity. As a result, demand for the product should increase for the projected period due to the potential it will offer the electronic sector.



Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development



Numerous studies are being conducted to develop novel and cutting-edge materials, many of which could be applied to graphene composites. With one graphene-polymer proving to be light, flexible, and a great electrical conductor, another graphene-dioxide composite was found to have interesting photocatalytic efficiencies, and there are countless more materials that could be coupled to create a variety of composites in the future. The potential of graphene composites encompasses a wide range of applications, such as renewable energy, aeronautical engineering materials, and medical implants.

To increase the performance of industrial machinery and components, corrosion resistance and other properties can be added to composites. For instance, fiber-reinforced polymer composites may create more effective heat exchangers, fans, blowers, and other machinery that can withstand corrosive or high-temperature processes, durable pipelines and tanks, and machinery with better electrical insulation.



Report Scope:



Graphene-enhanced Composites Market, By Composite Type:

High-Performance Thermoset Composites

High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites Polyethylene

Graphene-enhanced Composites Market, By Graphene Type:

Carbon fiber Composites

Aramid fiber Composites

S-Glass Composites

Others

Graphene-enhanced Composites Market, By Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive, Medical

Wind Turbines

Construction

Others

Graphene-enhanced Composites Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



6. North America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



7. Europe Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



9. South America Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Graphene-enhanced Composites Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Porters Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Applied Graphene Materials plc

Global Graphene Group

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Graphene Composites Ltd

G6 Materials Corp

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

NanoXplore Inc

The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd

First Graphene Ltd.

