Real Estate Drone Services Market Is Predicted To Top a Market Size of US$ 1,967.3 Million By 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global real estate drone services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 398.9 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for real estate drone services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% and reach US$ 1,967.3 million by the end of 2033.



The increasing real estate industry will exhibit the demand for the real estate drone services market worldwide. The service providers offer essential services like photos & videos of the building, mapping and inspection services to the customer (both commercial & residential). This helps them in having an overall view of the building & tracking any cracks and other defaults in the building.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 17.3%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 18.3%

Photography & filming holds about 52.0% of share in service type segment

The global real estate drone services market growth was about 11.5% during 2018-2022.

Market development

Real estate drone services can provide a variety of benefits to the real estate industry, including improved marketing, enhanced security, and cost savings. Market development for real estate drone services should focus on increasing the awareness and accessibility of these services.



First, real estate drone services providers should create engaging content and campaigns to educate potential customers about the benefits of using drones. This can include sharing case studies of successful projects, creating informational videos, and hosting webinars. Marketers should also use targeted advertising to reach potential customers and industry influencers, such as real estate agents, property managers, and developers.

Second, real estate drone services providers should partner with industry organizations, such as real estate associations, to increase the visibility and availability of their services. For example, providers could participate in industry events or host workshops to promote their services.

Finally, real estate drone services providers should work with local governments to ensure that their services are compliant with local regulations. This includes educating local officials about the potential benefits of real estate drones and providing guidance on the proper use of drones.

By following these strategies, real estate drone services providers can increase their market presence and grow their customer base.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the real estate drone services market are Aerial drone solution, Aerial Vision Ltd, AERIUM Analytics, Aerodrome, Aerolion Technologies, DJM Aerial Solutions, Drone Base, Drone Dispatch, Drontek Aerial Solution, DDC Smart Inspection, EagleHawk, Firmatek, Multivista, Construction Drone Services, UAVISIONARY and RUAS.

The market is comprised of both small and large market players. These market players are taking strategic moves to enhance their service offering and capitalize on more market share. For instance,

In August 2021, Upmarket photo, a leading real estate photography and videography company merged with Two Fish, to provide a multi-media real estate marketing company in the United States. With the merger, the company has decided to operate under the name of Upmarket Media.

In June 2021, Volatus Aerospace Corp. has acquired ConnexiCore LLC, the leading drone service provider in Pennsylvania. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the drone services offering of the company in the entire United States.

Segmentation of the Real Estate Drone Services Market

By Service: Mapping & Surveying Inspection Photography & Filming

By Customer Type: Commercial Residential

B y Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone mapping market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

In the real estate sector, these services are immensely beneficial for brokers or agents for real estate marketing and attaining large customer attraction towards the property. This proved to be a cost-efficient solution for the brokers with a higher return while presenting photos and videos of the building to the customer. The real estate drone services market is about 5% of total drone services and is projected to capture more share in the forecast period with the rising real estate industry.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (mapping & surveying, inspection and photography & filming), end-use industry (commercial and residential) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

