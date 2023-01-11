Pediatric Perfusion Products Market to Reach US$ 294.6 Million by End of 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pediatric perfusion products market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. A congenital heart case is one where abnormalities are detected in the heart of an infant at birth. Growth in the prevalence of congenital heart disease is expected to boost the market size for pediatric perfusion products during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of surgical procedures performed on children is another driving factor projected to promote the industry growth of pediatric perfusion products during the forecast period. Several surgical procedures are becoming available for the treatment of a broader range of conditions in children as medical technology advances. Innovations and medical advancements in the field of pediatric surgery are projected to help promote the overall growth of the pediatric perfusion products market in the near future.

According to the TMR report, the global pediatric perfusion products market was valued at US$ 147.0 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 294.6 Mn by the end of 2031. The rapidly progressing medical field in terms of surgery and technological innovation, coupled with the rise in awareness about pediatric perfusion products and their success rate, are likely to offer lucrative business opportunities for this market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Increas e in Prevalence of Mild Congenital Heart Diseases to Propel Market Growth : Improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the rise in number of medical centers and the rise in success rates of multiple surgeries in the pediatrics department, are expected to bolster the growth of the pediatric perfusion products market during the forecast period.

Improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the rise in number of medical centers and the rise in success rates of multiple surgeries in the pediatrics department, are expected to bolster the growth of the pediatric perfusion products market during the forecast period. Increase in Adoption of Pediatric Cannulae to Bode Well for Market: Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases among infants is projected to augment the need for cannulae. Pediatric cannulae are flexible and soft, making them suitable for high-flow oxygen therapy. This is likely to aid in the expansion of the pediatric perfusion products market in the long run.

Key Drivers

Rise in the number of cases of congenital heart diseases among children is projected to promote the growth of the pediatric perfusion products market during the forecast period

Increase in the number of cardiac surgeries among newborns is expected to boost the overall pediatric perfusion products market in the next few years

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region during the forecast period on account of the high prevalence of congenital heart diseases

Increase in preference for open heart surgeries and rise in success rates of diagnosis for congenital heart diseases are expected to help promote the growth of the pediatric perfusion products market in the next few years

Presence of well-established medical infrastructure and rise in preference for pediatric perfusion products for open heart surgeries are likely to help North America continue dominating the market during the forecast period



Key Players

The pediatric perfusion products market is highly consolidated in nature owing to the presence of a few players. Increase in efforts to develop better therapeutics is the key objective of players, and thus, they are making significant investments to deal with the market competition. Some notable players in the global pediatric perfusion products market include Eurosets, Getinge A, LivaNova Plc., and Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation.

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market Segmentation

Product

Pediatric Oxygenators

Pediatric Arterial Filters

Pediatric Cannulae

Hemoconcentrators

Reservoirs

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



