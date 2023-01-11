The Worldwide RNA Analysis Industry is Expected to Reach $28 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RNA Analysis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology (Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology, Sequencing Technology, Microarray Technology), By End-use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global RNA Analysis Market size is expected to reach $28 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Research on RNA analysis spans a broad spectrum of issues, from an in-depth examination of the transcriptome of the entire collection of RNA transcripts encoded by a genome to examining the effects of individual short noncoding RNAs on particular genes. The method used to produce RNA in a lab setting from a DNA template is known as in vitro transcription.



For use in procedures like in vitro translation, the investigation of RNA viruses, and RNA: protein interaction investigations, RNA is produced from DNA templates using in vitro transcription devices. For use in RNA analysis research, single-stranded RNA probes, microgram amounts of specified RNA transcripts, and antisense RNA are all prepared using riboprobe systems.



RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) makes use of high-throughput sequencing techniques to shed light on a cell's transcriptome. RNA-Seq offers far larger coverage and better resolution of the dynamic of the transcriptome than earlier Sanger sequencing- and microarray-based approaches. The data produced by RNA-Seq enable the discovery of novel transcripts, recognition of alternatively spliced genes, and detection of allele-specific expression in addition to quantifying gene expression.



Researchers have been able to better understand the functional intricacy of the transcription due to recent improvements in the RNA-Seq methodology, which includes sample preparation, library creation, and data analysis. RNA-Seq can be used to explore several RNA populations, including total RNA, pre-mRNA, and noncoding RNA, such as microRNA and long ncRNA, in addition to polyadenylated messenger RNA (mRNA) transcripts.



An overview of RNA-Seq methodologies, including applications, experimental planning, and technological difficulties. The fundamental tenet of molecular biology describes the progression of information from DNA encoded in genes to RNA that is translated into proteins. The phenotype of an organism is the final manifestation of this genetic information altered by environmental circumstances.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), there is a rising demand for testing and diagnosis during the COVID 19 pandemic, which is anticipated to propel market expansion. Since COVID-19 is an infectious disease, its prevalence will likely increase during the predicted period.

To analyze and examine the infection, RNAs are isolated from the BAL-Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid of the COVID patient. This is being used to offer therapeutic guidance on anti-inflammatory drugs and to comprehend the host and response's molecular architectures better to create effective therapies. As a result, the demand for diagnostics and research is rising, which is likely to fuel market expansion.



Market Growth Factors

Demand For Personalized Medication Is Rising



The identification, classification, and treatment of many diseases are being changed by personalized medicine, which has emerged as a major topic of research in the healthcare sector. These developments are especially noticeable in RNA analysis.

The number of tailored medications, therapies, and diagnostic tools has grown since 2006, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the years to come, according to a 2017 report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition. Personalized medicine is the practice of tailoring a patient's medical care to their particular needs.



Greater Emphasis On Biomarker Discovery



For determining the toxicity and efficacy of medications, biomarker identification and its clinical applications have streamlined the drug discovery and development process. Additionally, biomarkers are essential in providing a better understanding of the disease route and progression for conditions like cancer, CVD, and neurological disorders. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses run extremely sophisticated and expensive drug development operations.



Market Restraining Factors

High Capital Expenditures Along With Lack Qualified Professionals



With the widespread use of novel applications, RNA Analysis research is now used for everything from the identification of new drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic targets to toxicology, the identification of surrogate markers of activity in clinical research, and the capacity to provide details on the mechanisms of drug action. It is also used to identify surrogate markers of activity in other fields. This adds to the high cost of analytics by requiring the use of many platforms, devices, and laboratory documentation systems.

