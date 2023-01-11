Ethyl Acetate Market To Generate Revenue Worth USD 2.36 Billion by 2029, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2029

Pune, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethyl Acetate M arket was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2021 by the supply side, and the gap in demand and supply is analysed by the recent market intelligence study published by Maximize Market research on Ethyl Acetate Market.



Ethyl Acetate Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The research includes an in-depth investigation of the current Ethyl Acetate market drivers, restraints, trends, forecasts, and opportunities to identify the industry's opportunities available over the forecast period. The capacity of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented strategic decisions and develop their supplier-buyer network is shown by PORTER's five forces study. In-depth analysis, as well as market size and segmentation, assist in evaluating the present potential of the ethyl acetate market. Some elements that are expected to have a positive or negative impact on the firm have been studied in this research, which will provide decision-makers with a clear future vision of the industry.

The bottom-up approach was used to evaluate the market size. Secondary research is used to identify the major key players in the Ethyl Acetate market, and primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Secondary research comprised a study of annual and financial reports from leading manufacturers, while primary research included interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Jubilant Life Science Ltd., Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd., Wood and Chemicals, and Nippon are some of the leading key companies in the global Ethyl Acetate market. They are always working on mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships to increase their market share.

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Overview

Ethyl acetate is a colourless liquid with a faint, fruity smell. It is miscible in all quantities with common organic solvents. It is slightly soluble in water and soluble in most organic solvents such as ether, acetone, and alcohol. Stringent regulatory standards for natural leather production are boosting the Ethyl Acetate market growth. The rising demand for processed foods, particularly in China, India, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan, is providing significant growth opportunities for market manufacturers.

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Dynamics

Ethyl acetate solvents are becoming more popular across the world because of their increasing application scope in a variety of important end-use sectors such as perfumes, food, and drinks, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. It's also utilized in coating formulations including acrylics, urethanes, and epoxies. These coatings are used on plumbing fittings, wood furniture, and mining equipment. They're also used in building, agricultural, marine, and vehicle refinishing. Because of the growing construction industry, usage of the substance in coatings and paints is likely to increase in the coming years.

It is mostly used to improve the flavour of various food and beverage goods such as coffee, tea, and confectionery. It has a pleasant scent and is used to flavour gum, baked goods, candies, and other items. Solvent extraction has several uses in the pharmaceutical business owing to its capability for processing heat-sensitive products and inherent flexibility. As a result, considering the product's environmental effect and human safety, it is expected to see widespread use in the pharmaceutical industry for solvent extraction.

Global Ethyl Acetate Market Regional Insights

Europe is home to significant industrial economies such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, which have an increasing number of manufacturers and suppliers of vehicles, food and beverages, packaging solutions, and chemical products. The presence of significant automobile manufacturing factories in Europe increases the region's need for ethyl acetate. The region's market growth might be attributed to the growing automotive, food and beverage, and artificial leather manufacturing sectors in key countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, among others. This is because of a growing customer desire for cruelty-free products.

Market Size in 2021 USD 1.24 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD2.36 Bn. CAGR 8.07 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 189 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 103 Segment Covered Application, End-Use Industry, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Ethyl Acetate Market Segmentation

By Application:

Adhesives

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Herbicides

Others



By End-Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Artificial Leather

Packaging

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Ethyl Acetate Market Key Competitors:

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India)

Ashok Alco - chem Limited (India)

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. (India)

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD. (India)

Shandong Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

DAICEL CORPORATION (Japan)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Nippon (Japan)

KAI CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

LCY GROUP (Taiwan)

PT. Indo Acidatama Tbk (Indonesia)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Innospec Inc (US)

Solventis Ltd (UK)

INEOS Group Limited (UK)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Arkema Group (France)

Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB (Sweden)

Sipchem (Switzerland)

Clarient AG (Switzerland)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)



Key questions answered in the Global Ethyl Acetate Market are:

What is the growth rate of the Global Ethyl Acetate Market during the forecast period?

What is the nature of competition in the Global Ethyl Acetate industry in developed economies and developing economies?

Which are the top five key market leaders in the Ethyl Acetate Market?

What will be the future innovation in the Ethyl Acetate market in the upcoming six years?

Which Application, and End-Use Industry will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints, and challenges of the Ethyl Acetate industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Ethyl Acetate Market for the base year and forecast period?



