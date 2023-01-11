The Global Electric Massager Market is forecast to grow by $9408.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.96% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Massager Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988863/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric massager market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising stress-related cases globally, need for personal privacy, and increase in awareness of massage benefits.



The electric massager market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Massage chairs

• Back massagers

• Neck and shoulder massagers

• Others



By End-user

• Commercial

• Large enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the leveraging of internet platform to create awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the electric massager market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of shiatsu massage model and monetary growth among consumers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric massager market covers the following areas:

• Electric massager market sizing

• Electric massager market forecast

• Electric massager market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric massager market vendors that include Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Compass Health Brands, Deemark Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Fysiomed NV, Hi-Dow International Inc., HoMedics LLC, JSB Wellness, Luraco Technologies, medisana GmbH, Mettler Electronics Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., RoboTouch, Shenzhen XFT Medical Ltd., Thumper Massager Inc., Vision Sky Shop, WelbuTech Co. Ltd., Zynex Inc., and OMRON Corp. Also, the electric massager market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________