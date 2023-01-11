Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Venus Laboratories, Better Life Co, Tru Earth Environmental Products & More

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Laundry Detergents, Dishwashing Detergents, Toilet Cleaner, Others), By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eco friendly home hygiene products market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in need for household cleaning products, growing consumer awareness, and introduction of new product variants by the market players to attract customers are primary factors driving the growth of the global eco friendly home hygiene products market.



Surge In Awareness About Benefits of Sustainable Products Drives Market Growth



High usage of chemicals in almost every product has adverse effects on an individual's health and environmental conditions. Consumers are shifting towards green and natural products as they are eco-friendly, gentle for the skin, and suitable for environmental conditions. Consumers are willing to pay more to buy quality natural and organic products to save the environment. Around 30% of consumers are eager to pay premium prices for products that deliver on sustainability claims, and 35-40% of US consumers prioritize eco-friendly when making any purchase decision. The United States is a massive market for eco friendly home hygiene products. The improvement in the living standards of consumers owing to the rise in the expenditure capacity and growing awareness towards consumption of quality products is boosting the adoption of eco friendly home hygiene products.

More than 2 billion tons of MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) is generated each year globally, and the United States generates the most municipal solid waste in the world. When allowed in water bodies, products containing chemical ingredients accumulate in the food chain as they do not decompose quickly and harm the marine animals in water bodies, which often leads to the death of marine animals.

The use of eco-friendly home hygiene products when entering the water bodies is not harmful to the marine ecosystem. It decomposes quickly, resulting in no accumulation and adversely affecting water quality. The trend of using natural and green products, rise in environmental concerns, and availability of a large number of eco friendly home hygiene products are expected to fuel the market growth.



Increase In Proliferation of E-Commerce Websites Fuels the Market Demand



Growing internet penetration and the availability of affordable internet services in developing economies coupled with the high proliferation of intelligent devices is bolstering the adoption of online sales channels among consumers. Market players actively use big e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to sell their products and increase their brand visibility and image among the customers. Customers can make the right purchasing decisions by easily exploring these user-friendly websites and mobile applications by comparing the products of different brands on different criteria.

With facilities offered by these online platforms, such as doorstep delivery and easy exchange options, the consumers prefer to buy eco-friendly home hygiene products from these channels to avail quality services from the comfort of their homes. The shift of the market players towards online sales channels and developing an efficient supply chain to deliver the products on time and meet the growing consumer demands is expected to create huge potential for the global eco friendly home hygiene products market growth.



Report Scope:



In this report, global eco friendly home hygiene products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market, By Type:

Laundry Detergents

Dishwashing Detergents

Toilet Cleaner

Glass & Multi-surface Cleaner

Floor Cleaner

Others

Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



6. North America Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



7. Europe Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



10. South America Eco Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products (ECOS)

Better Life Co., Ltd.

People Against Dirty Holdings Limited (Ecover)

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. (The Better Home)

Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc

Puracy, LLC

Seventh Generation Inc.

Ethique, Inc.

Bi-O-Kleen Industries, Inc

