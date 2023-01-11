Outlook on the Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International and WuXi AppTec Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End-use, Method, GLP, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Preclinical testing for a chemical destined for human exposure frequently includes toxicology testing. To establish safe exposure dosages in model organisms, various stages of in silico, in vitro, and in vivo research are carried out. The next stage of research entails first-in-man studies for human toxicological testing, if necessary.



The pharmaceutical business, biotechnology firms, contract research groups, or environmental scientists may all carry out toxicology testing. Testing for toxicity looks at the chemical components of completed items such as pesticides, drugs, cosmetics, food additives like packing materials, artificial sweeteners, and air fresheners. A variety of techniques are used to evaluate the compounds, including cutaneous application, respiration, oral intake, injection, and aquatic environments.



They can be rubbed on the skin or eyes, injected intramuscularly, intravenously, or subcutaneously or inhaled by covering the animals with a mask or putting them in a respiration chamber. They can also be given orally by mixing them into the animals' food or inserting a tube into their stomachs. Testing for toxicity can also be done on substances that need to be discarded, like silt that needs to be dumped in a marine environment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Companies have, however, adopted a number of techniques, such as varying shifts, downsizing staff, and working remotely, to lessen or eliminate these issues. Numerous businesses provided innovative testing and solutions to aid the government's attempts to halt the COVID-19 outbreak.

These companies were able to lessen the impact COVID-19 has on their daily operations. The reduced working of these laboratories necessitated the need for outsourcing testing and research. Therefore, COVID-19 propelled the trend of outsourcing and as such had a positive impact on the toxicity testing outsourcing market.



Market Growth Factors

Acceptance Of Outsourcing Toxicity Tests Among Animal Care Societies



For the sale and importation of some consumer goods, genetically modified eatables, medical devices, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals, and pesticides, government rules in a number of nations demand genotoxicity testing on animals. Millions of animals are used every year for drug discovery, including monkeys, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, frogs, cats, and mice. As a result, numerous animal ethical independent committees have been established in numerous countries all over the world.



Increased Efficiency In Drug Discovery And Personalized Therapy



Strategies to establish or predict safety and effectiveness in humans prior to drugs entering clinical trials could significantly lower the failure rate of novel therapeutics. More focus has been placed on in vitro drug discovery and personalized treatments. Additionally, there is a growing demand for humanistic animal models, which will most likely open up a variety of opportunities for rivals in gene toxicology research in the near future. Predetermining the toxicity of intended drugs could help in mitigating the negative effects.



Market Restraining Factors

Scarcity Of Skilled Professionals And Reluctance Of Regulatory Bodies



In vitro toxicity assessment methodologies are being used more often across a range of sectors. Regulatory agencies may substitute validated alternative testing for in vivo tests. Several nations have expressed a reluctance to adopt in vitro testing instead of in vivo procedures, even though the assay has proven its greater scientific relevance. In the United States, a number of regulatory agencies continue to use data derived from animal testing. Many organizations use in vivo approaches to evaluate novel toxicological test methods.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by End Use

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Market by Region

3.2 Global Academic & Research Institutes Market by Region

3.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by Method

4.1 Global In Vitro Market by Region

4.2 Global In Vivo Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by GLP

5.1 Global GLP Market by Region

5.2 Global Non-GLP Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Eurofins Scientific Group

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental Analysis

7.5 SGS S.A.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6 Intertek Group PLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7 Catalent, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental Analysis

7.9 ICON PLC

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional Analysis

7.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csh9e9

Attachment