Built In Honors Telesign in Its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that the company was honored by Built In, the largest platform for technology professionals globally, in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.



“At Telesign, we are committed to making our company the greatest place any of us have ever worked and we are unwavering in our commitment to creating a culture that embodies equity and inclusion,” said Jamie Girouard, CPO of Telesign. “We are dedicated to innovating new ways that elevate our employees’ whole selves and work experience through programs such as flexible working arrangements, our learning and development strategy (including a year-long subscription to MasterClass), a recent weeklong paid holiday break to rest and recharge, our corporate social impact focus on STEM equity and giving back in our communities, and our support of Employee Resource Groups to cultivate an inclusive culture. Telesign exists to make the digital world a more trustworthy place for everyone, and we start by creating trust in our people as we help them grow personally and as professionals. We are honored to be recognized by Built in as a 2023 Best Places to Work winner.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work Awards

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

About Telesign

Telesign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @Telesign.