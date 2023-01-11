FactSet and Coin Metrics Collaborate to Deliver Digital Assets Data and Analytics

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced its collaboration with Coin Metrics to integrate the company’s leading digital assets data across FactSet’s solutions.



The integration of the crypto asset class empowers financial professionals to actively monitor their digital assets workflow from research to asset allocation, stay on top of the latest market trends, and fully analyze portfolios in FactSet's award-winning portfolio analytics, performance attribution, predicted risk and reporting solutions. Additionally, the collaboration adds digital assets sector coverage through FactSet’s flagship StreetAccount news service.

Coin Metrics synthesizes a complex mosaic of sources into hundreds of instrument-specific metrics that lead to financial intelligence. For 200 of the most institutionally relevant digital instruments, this begins with reference rates, which use a transparent and independent methodology, are robust to manipulation, and derived from high-quality constituent markets.

From there, Coin Metrics derives an unparalleled set of fundamental metrics, including historical and daily market data from the world’s leading centralized spot and derivatives crypto exchanges, and insightful, aggregate network data metrics for a wide variety of cryptoasset networks.

The comprehensive data and instrument-specific metrics are seamlessly integrated across FactSet’s solutions for wealth management, asset management, and research to support clients' needs to analyze digital instruments as part of their multi-asset class portfolios.

FactSet and Coin Metrics also plan to collaborate on new thematic indices that include a digital component and will make further announcements upon official launches.

Chris Ellis, Global Head of Strategic Initiatives at FactSet, said: “Our collaboration with Coin Metrics demonstrates FactSet’s unrelenting commitment to empower the financial community to make more informed investment decisions and better understand risks through accessing high-quality data and analytics. With more coverage in StreetAccount and Coin Metrics' data now fully integrated, digital asset investments are analytically comparable to equity, fixed income, and private capital.”

Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics, said: “Now more than ever, financial professionals need reliable, comprehensive, and transparent sources of digital asset data– the same level of institutional-quality data they would expect for any other asset class on FactSet. Thanks to this new collaboration, FactSet users will now benefit from instant access to Coin Metrics’ industry-leading reference rates, market data and network data, enabling them to accelerate value creation and minimize risk in this increasingly important sector of the new economy.”

FactSet and Coin Metrics will demonstrate the integration through a joint webcast on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 am EST. To register for the event, please visit: Live Webcast: Analyze Cryptocurrency with Coin Metrics (factset.com)

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to over 7,000 global clients, including over 180,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index and been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Kendra Brown

+1 (203) 810-2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Relations:

Megan Kovach

+1 (512) 736-2795

megan.kovach@factset.com

About Coin Metrics

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.