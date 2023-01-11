Solid Biosciences and Phlox Therapeutics Announce Strategic Research Collaboration Focused on Accelerating the Development of New Therapies for Rare Cardiac Diseases

Research collaboration to target severe form of genetic dilated cardiomyopathy



Collaboration strengthens Solid Biosciences’ scientific capabilities and commercial potential in cardiac therapy

Collaboration allows Phlox Therapeutics to leverage Solid Biosciences’ vector biology and manufacturing capacities to deliver its RNA therapies to the heart

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. and NAARDEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, and Phlox Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a novel approach to gene therapies to alleviate and cure cardiomyopathies, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on genetic cardiac diseases. The research collaboration will target a severe form of genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) for which there is currently a significant unmet need for effective treatments.

The strategic collaboration will integrate Solid Biosciences’ vector biology, manufacturing capabilities and drug development experience with Phlox’s deep expertise in genetic cardiomyopathies and RNA therapeutics. The companies will collaborate to develop novel precision genetic medicines for this form of DCM.

“This collaboration with Phlox Therapeutics is an exciting opportunity to work with a company that shares our commitment and innovative approach to bringing transformative therapies to patients with rare genetic diseases,” said Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “Our pipeline of programs focused on neuromuscular and cardiac rare disease gives us deep insight into the diverse and complex nature of dilated cardiomyopathy. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Phlox team and executing on our joint vision to develop new therapies for patient populations for which there is high unmet medical need.”

”We are delighted to work with Solid Biosciences, a company with an exceptionally strong team and the innovative tools and technology we believe necessary to help deliver smartly designed RNA molecules to the heart,” said Professor Yigal Pinto, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Phlox Therapeutics. “This collaboration is designed to accelerate the development of solutions for many of my patients who struggle with a cardiomyopathy for which there are no disease-modifying therapies. We believe the advanced RNA technology and human disease models of Phlox Therapeutics perfectly partner with the delivery tools Solid Biosciences brings to this collaboration.”

The strategic research collaboration will also be supported in part by a grant from the Dutch Top Sector Life Sciences and Health, a coalition that fosters public-private research and development partnerships that aim to develop innovative healthcare products and services.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate, for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence, bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

About Phlox Therapeutics

Phlox Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class RNA therapies for cardiomyopathies. Phlox’s lead program focuses on laminopathies, a rare inherited cardiomyopathy that can cause a plethora of symptoms affecting the heart as well as skeletal muscles. Next to its program in laminopathies, Phlox Therapeutics is aiming to leverage similar RNA-based strategies to target other cardiomyopathies. As such, Phlox Therapeutics strives to develop multiple gene therapies that are able to reduce the negative effects caused by genetic mutations. Learn more at www.phloxtherapeutics.com.

Solid Biosciences Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the collaboration and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with each party’s ability to perform its obligations under the collaboration; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Solid’s acquisition of AavantiBio; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Solid or AavantiBio following the announcement of the acquisition and related transactions; the ability to obtain or maintain the listing of the common stock of the combined company on the Nasdaq Stock Market following the acquisition; the company’s ability to advance its SGT-003, AVB-202, AVB-401 and other programs on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; obtain and maintain the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and independent data safety monitoring board; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; whether the methodologies, assumptions and applications the company utilizes to assess particular safety or efficacy parameters will yield meaningful statistical results; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; successfully transition, optimize and scale its manufacturing process; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne and Friedreich’s ataxia treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003, AVB-202, AVB-401 and other product candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Solid Biosciences Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com

For Phlox Therapeutics:

Margien Boels

+31648425428

info@phloxtherapeutics.com