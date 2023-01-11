IVECO BUS signs a major agreement for electric buses in Ital

Turin, 11th January 2023. IVECO BUS, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG), has signed a three-year framework agreement to supply up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the FS Italiane Group’s bus company that mainly operates local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent the largest order for E-WAY city buses in Italy to date.

The vehicles will be delivered between 2023 and 2025, with the first 18 units arriving in the cities of Padua and Rovigo in July 2023. The E-WAY bus – with 800 units already in operation that have completed 42,000,000 km – is renowned for its technical qualities and economic performance. The 12-metre night charging version for Busitalia will be fitted with air conditioning, USB plugs, dedicated areas for wheelchair users, and a rear-view vision system.

“This agreement confirms our position as a leader in full electric mobility solutions and proves that we are the ideal partner for transport operators in providing emission-free mobility services. We are proud to support Busitalia in making public transport in Italy even more sustainable”, said Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

