The Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report 2023-2033:





Increasing Incidence of Target Conditions and Rising Number of CLIA Waived POC Tests Are Driving the Market Growth



Target conditions for POC testing are illnesses or disorders that require ongoing monitoring, such as diabetes, hemophilia, cancer, and cardiac problems. The adoption of POC testing equipment can therefore be attributed in large part to the rising incidence and prevalence of these illnesses. Diabetes is a serious, chronic disorder that can significantly affect people’s lives, wellbeing, and families all around the world. According to IDF, in 2021, there were 537 million diabetics worldwide between the ages of 20 and 79.





CLIA defines waived tests as straightforward laboratory investigations and procedures with a very low chance of producing an erroneous result. In addition to approving manufacturer petitions for test system waivers, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determines what standards testing must follow in terms of being simple and error prone. The Binx health io CT/NG test, a molecular platform used to detect STDs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea at the point of treatment, acquired a CLIA waiver from the US FDA in April 2021, according to a statement released at the time





Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies Likely to Challenge Market Growth



The complicated FDA regulations and CLIA laboratory standards present manufacturers with some regulatory challenges despite the rising demand for POC equipment (for the premarket approval of POC testing kits). Manufacturers must provide performance data to the FDA for any new POC equipment to be approved in the United States. This should show that people and healthcare professionals can use these tools and get outcomes that are comparable to those of clinical laboratory tests. For in vitro diagnostic (IVD) equipment as opposed to non-IVD ones, the amount of examination is also rather exceptional. For instance, the FDA typically waits until the intended application, conditions for usage, target patient demographic, and test performance characteristics remain intact before re-examining approved prescription non-IVD devices for use in new situations. Though under this rule POC devices are not covered.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product



• Glucose Monitoring



• Cardiometabolic Monitoring



• Infectious Disease Testing



• Coagulation Monitoring



• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing



• Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing



• Urinalysis Testing



• Cholesterol Testing



• Hematology Testing



• Drugs-of-abuse Testing



• Fecal Occult Testing



• Other POC Products





Mode



• Prescription-based



• OTC





Sample



• Blood



• Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs



• Urine



• Other





Platform



• Lateral Flow Assay



• Dipstick



• Microfluidics



• Molecular diagnostics



• Immunoassay





End User



• Clinics



• Hospitals



• Home Care Setting



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott



• AccuBioTech Co., Ltd



• BD



• bioMerieux SA



• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.



• Danaher



• EKF Diagnostics



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



• Fluxergy



• LumiraDx



• Meridian Bioscience



• Nipro Europe Group Companies



• Nova Biomedical



• Orasure Technologies, Inc.



• PTS Diagnostics



• Qiagen



• Quidel Corporation



• Response Biomedical



• Sekisui Diagnostics



• Siemens Healthcare GmbH



• Spectral Medical Inc.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



• Trinity Biotech Ireland



• Trividia Health, Inc.



• Werfen





Overall world revenue for Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$43 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Point of care diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product, mode, sample, platform, end user, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 18 key national markets – See forecasts for the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, GCC, and South Africa among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 25 of the major companies involved in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market, 2023 to 2033.





