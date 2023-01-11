Procurement Software Market Worth USD 13.80 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global procurement software market size was valued at USD 6.15 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2022 to USD 13.80 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Procurement Software Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

October 2022: To meet problems such as current integration, automation, and agility for the 5G era, Airtel has implemented Oracle's SCM cloud and Fusion ERP systems. Oracle's cloud fusion solution will assist Airtel in streamlining its financial data, streamlining its supply chain management, and systematizing manual operations.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 13.80 Billion Base Year 2021 Procurement Software Market Size in 2021 USD 6.15 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, End-user and Geography





Key Takeaways

Implementation of cloud services, digitization of platforms and streamlining of the procurement processes across industries will fuel the market growth

Emerging Trends in Intelligent cloud-based procurement platforms include AI, next-gen analytics with machine learning, cloud services and IoT.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical segment holds a significant share in the global market

In South America, around 39% of organizations are planning to invest in cloud computing.

Procurement Software Market size in North America was USD 2.66 Billion in 2020





Browse Complete Report Details:

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of AI and Cloud-based Solutions to Act as a Key Trend

As the use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to soar in organizations, the rate of change in the procurement process of such businesses has been remarkable.

Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) have discovered it vital to stay up to date on the news related to procurement software best practices since digitization has become the norm.

Intelligent cloud-based procurement solutions will provide more vertically integrated analyses, greater assistance for CPOs, and effective sourcing techniques in the future.

The CPOs have access to previously inaccessible metrics due to these digital procurement technologies.













Segments:

Cloud Deployment to Gain Traction Owing to Increased Efforts by Organizations to Shift Operations to Cloud

In terms of deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise.

The cloud segment held the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

SMEs to Grow with Maximum CAGR Owing to Rising Funding and Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

Based on enterprise type, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. Large enterprises segment is expected to hold the major procurement software market share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart procurement management solutions to manage complex supply chain by reducing the complexity and providing transparent information for the procurement software market growth.

Increased Demand for Sourcing and Procurement Solutions to Witness Significant Market Growth in Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Based on end-user, the market is divided into retail & e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing & automotive, BFSI, IT & telecom, oil & gas, energy & utilities, and others. The healthcare and pharmaceutical segment held a significant market share during the COVID-19 pandemic as it accelerated the demand for medical equipment, vaccines, medicines, and other pharmaceutical products.

Geographically, the market is divided into five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market for procurement software. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Surging Presence of Players

The market in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico make up North America. Due to the existence of major market participants in the area and the growing adoption of disruptive technologies by enterprises, the U.S. now holds the largest market share.

During the projected period, Europe is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the market since major market players are concentrating on business expansion by providing specialized services to consumers internationally.

During the forecast timeframe, Asia Pacific is expected to see exponential growth. The market is expanding as a result of growing investments being made in digital transformation by emerging economies such as those in South East Asia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Basware (Finland)

SAP SE (Germany)

Coupa Software Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Ivalua Inc. (U.S.)

JAGGAER (U.S.)

Workday, Inc. (U.S.)

GEP (U.S.)

Zycus Inc. (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)





Access Full Report - Procurement Software Market

Major Table of Contents:

