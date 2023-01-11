New York, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Brain Devices Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379972/?utm_source=GNW





Market Is Expected to Rise as More People Develop Neurological Conditions



The market is expected to rise as more people develop neurological conditions such epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Other important drivers supporting the market’s expansion are the Asia Pacific region’s rapidly expanding elderly population, particularly in nations like Japan, India, and China, as well as speedy technology advancements. The ability to research the brain and assist in the treatment of many brain ailments and diseases has been made possible by contemporary technical breakthroughs in portable technologies.





The cost of brain dysfunction and neurological diseases is predicted to rise steadily over time, as is the demand for medical resources. Thanks to recent advancements in brain imaging technology, the brain and its functions may now be seen in high detail. For instance, near-infrared functional spectroscopy is a non-invasive imaging method that makes use of variations in haemoglobin light absorption patterns to estimate the relative concentration of haemoglobin in the brain. A rising market for such devices is a fact due to the frequency of neurological illnesses, the development of technology, concurrent increases in stress, and changes in lifestyle.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Product Type



• Conventional Devices



• Implantable Devices





Market Segment by Technology



• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)



• Responsive Neurostimulation



• Deep Brain Stimulation





Market Segment by Channel Type



• 32-Channel Type



• 12-Channel Type



• 14-Channel Type



• Multi-channels





Market Segment by End-user



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Neurology Centers



• Homecare Settings



• Intensive Care Units



• Other End-user





Market Segment by Medical Setting



• Epilepsy



• Sleep Disorders



• Parkinson’s Disease



• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)



• Alzheimer



• Other Medical Setting





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Wearable Brain Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Advanced Brain Monitoring



• Cadwell Industries



• Compumedics, Ltd.



• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



• GE Healthcare



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Philips Healthcare)



• Masimo Corporation



• Medtronic plc



• Nihon Kohden Corporation



• Siemens Healthineers





Overall world revenue for Wearable Brain Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$303.6 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





